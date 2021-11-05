Kohli after win over Scotland: Glad to be back in our mojo

India skipper Virat Kohli commended the team's eight-wicket thumping win over Scotland in the T20 World Cup in Dubai on Friday.

The victory moved India above Afghanistan on the points table on Net Run Rate and kept its hopes of making the semifinals alive.

India bowled Scotland out for 85 before chasing it down in 6.3 overs to boost their NRR over both New Zealand and Afghanistan.

"A dominating performance. It was something we were striving to again [after win over Afghanistan on Wednesday]. I don't want to say too much about today because we know how we can play," said Kohli.

Kohli, who turned 33 on Friday, won the toss for the first time this tournament. "These little things in T20 cricket (toss, conditions) matter and we're glad to be back in our mojo. We spoke about 100-120 max but we restricted them to a total that allowed us to leapfrog everyone else. We spoke about finishing in the 8-10 over bracket."

India openers Rohit Sharma (30 off 16 balls) and KL Rahul (50 off 19 balls) backed up their 140-run stand against Afghanistan after their failures against Pakistan and New Zealand.

"You don't want to go in with six-and-a-half or a seven-and-half run mark because then you're doing too much. We gave that bracket and allowed them to get that momentum. If you look at our practice games as well, the guys have been batting like that.

"Two overs of cricket like that and the momentum of the tournament could have been completely different. We basically broke it down to the fact that we couldn't get away at all in those two games, two overs could have made the difference. I'm just pleased everyone is getting into their own," said Kohli.