Sana Mir hails Pakistan’s consistency at T20 World Cup

Former Pakistan women’s team captain Sana Mir says she is impressed with the consistency Pakistan has shown in the ongoing men’s T20 World Cup.

“What has impressed me most about Pakistan at the ICC men’s T20 World Cup 2021 has been their consistency,” Mir wrote in her column for ICC.

“It is not usually something you associate with Pakistan. We always hear about an unpredictable Pakistan but in this tournament they have maintained their intensity. The catching has been good, the running between the wickets as well and as a unit they are performing to the standards we expect them to. At international level, you make plans and you have to execute them. That is exactly what they are doing,” Mir added.

She hailed coach Saqlain Mushtaq for “empowering” the players and lauded former Australian cricketer Mathew Hayden and South Africa Vernon Philander, who are working with the team for the tournament.

“A lot of the credit goes to the players who are working so hard and that is the platform that they have used to achieve what they are right now. But I think Saqlain Mushtaq also deserves a lot of praise for the work he is doing. Matthew Hayden and Vernon Philander have of course been a big influence and Ramiz Raja has given extra responsibility to Babar Azam as captain. When the captain has that responsibility, they feel confident making decisions. It is the same for the players,” she wrote.

Mir feels the fact that the players are playing with freedom has also led to the success.

“There are of course more factors in their success, but there is a freedom in this team for the players to express themselves. The environment is great for the players to succeed.”

“I was pleased to see Pakistan decide to bat first against Namibia to give themselves a bigger challenge. Regardless of the opposition, it is not easy to bat in those conditions, but they did very well and now they are in a great position to top the group and avoid England, who are playing some great cricket, in the semifinal.”