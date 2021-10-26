News South Africa vs West Indies, LIVE score, T20 World Cup 2021: Bavuma, Pollard look to sort batting woes for first win SA vs WI, T20 World Cup 2021: Get the live cricket score, highlights and updates of South Africa vs West Indies T20 WC match from the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. Team Sportstar DUBAI Last Updated: 26 October, 2021 13:16 IST Kieron Pollard's West Indies crumbled to its lowest T20 World Cup score of 55 against England in its tournament opener on Saturday. - REUTERS Team Sportstar DUBAI Last Updated: 26 October, 2021 13:16 IST Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the T20 World Cup 2021 match between South Africa and West Indies from Dubai. SQUADS:South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Keshav Maharaj, Quinton de Kock (wk), Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der DussenWest Indies: Kieron Pollard (c), Nicholas Pooran (vc & wk), Dwayne Bravo, Roston Chase, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Akeal Hosein, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Ravi Rampaul, Andre Russell, Lendl Simmons, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Where to watch T20 World Cup 2021 - South Africa vs West Indies Live?The match will be aired LIVE on the Star Sports Network at 3:30 PM IST. The match will also be live streamed on Disney+Hotstar.