News Namibia vs Ireland LIVE Score, T20 World Cup live: IRE wins toss, opts to bat vs NAM for final Super 12 spot IRE vs NAM, T20 World Cup 2021: Get the cricket score, commentary, and highlights of today's match between Ireland and Namibia at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Team Sportstar Sharjah Last Updated: 22 October, 2021 15:10 IST Namibia is one win away from a historic Super 12 T20 World Cup berth on Friday. - AFP Team Sportstar Sharjah Last Updated: 22 October, 2021 15:10 IST Welcome to Sportstar's scorecard of the T20 World Cup 2021 Group A match between Ireland and Namibia at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.Toss: Ireland wins toss, opts to bat.Ireland (Playing XI): Paul Stirling, Kevin O Brien, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Harry Tector, Neil Rock(w), Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Craig Young, Joshua LittleSquadsNamibia Squad: Stephan Baard, Zane Green(w), Craig Williams, Gerhard Erasmus(c), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Michael van Lingen, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Pikky Ya France, Michau du Preez, Karl Birkenstock, Ben ShikongoPOINTS TABLE: T20 World Cup Group Stage points table: Scotland, Bangladesh qualify for Super 12 from Group B Ireland Squad: Paul Stirling, Kevin O Brien, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Harry Tector, Neil Rock(w), Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Craig Young, Joshua Little, Lorcan Tucker, Benjamin White, Andy McBrine, George Dockrell