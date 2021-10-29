West Indies vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup LIVE updates: WI vs BAN Playing XIs, Dream11 Fantasy team, Toss info

West Indies will face Bangladesh in its third Group 1 match of the 2021 T20 World Cup Super 12 stage in Sharjah on Friday.

Here's a look at the predicted Playing XIs for the match.

PREDICTED XI

West Inidies predicted XI: Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran(w), Kieron Pollard (c), Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Dwayne Bravo, Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul



Bangladesh predicted XI: Mohammed Naim, Liton Das, Shakib al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

BAN vs ENG DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM

Wicketkeepers – Nicholas Pooran

Batters – Mohammed Naim, Ewin Lewis, Mushfiqur Rahim, Chris Gayle

All-rounders – Kieron Pollard, Shakib al Hasan, Dwayne Bravo

Bowlers – Akeal Hossein, Mustafizur Rahim, Mahedi Hasan

Team Composition: WI 6:5 BAN Credits left: 0.5

SQUADS

West Indies Squad: Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran(w), Kieron Pollard(c), Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Hayden Walsh, Jason Holder, Ravi Rampaul, Oshane Thomas, Akeal Hosein, Roston Chase, Andre Fletcher

Bangladesh Squad: Mahmudullah (c), Mohammed Naim, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin, Shamim Hossain

WHERE TO WATCH TODAY'S MATCH?

The T20 World Cup 2021 match between West Indies and Bangladesh will be aired live on the Star Sports Network at 3:30pm IST. The online live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.