T20 World Cup News News West Indies vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup LIVE updates: WI vs BAN Playing XIs, Dream11 Fantasy team, Toss info WI vs BAN T20 World Cup 2021, Predicted Playing 11, Squad: A look at the predictions, Playing XIs and squad list ahead of Bangladesh vs West Indies. Team Sportstar Sharjah 29 October, 2021 12:08 IST Kieron Pollard's West Indies face the danger of exiting the tournament in the Super 12 stage. - Getty Images Team Sportstar Sharjah 29 October, 2021 12:08 IST West Indies will face Bangladesh in its third Group 1 match of the 2021 T20 World Cup Super 12 stage in Sharjah on Friday.Here's a look at the predicted Playing XIs for the match.PREDICTED XIWest Inidies predicted XI: Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran(w), Kieron Pollard (c), Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Dwayne Bravo, Akeal Hosein, Ravi RampaulBangladesh predicted XI: Mohammed Naim, Liton Das, Shakib al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur RahmanBAN vs ENG DREAM11 FANTASY TEAMWicketkeepers – Nicholas PooranBatters – Mohammed Naim, Ewin Lewis, Mushfiqur Rahim, Chris GayleAll-rounders – Kieron Pollard, Shakib al Hasan, Dwayne BravoBowlers – Akeal Hossein, Mustafizur Rahim, Mahedi HasanTeam Composition: WI 6:5 BAN Credits left: 0.5 SQUADSWest Indies Squad: Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran(w), Kieron Pollard(c), Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Hayden Walsh, Jason Holder, Ravi Rampaul, Oshane Thomas, Akeal Hosein, Roston Chase, Andre FletcherBangladesh Squad: Mahmudullah (c), Mohammed Naim, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin, Shamim HossainWHERE TO WATCH TODAY'S MATCH?The T20 World Cup 2021 match between West Indies and Bangladesh will be aired live on the Star Sports Network at 3:30pm IST. The online live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.