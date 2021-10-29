Bangladesh vs West Indies LIVE score, T20 World Cup 2021: Predicted XI, Dream11 Fantasy Picks; Toss at 3:00 PM IST

Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 match between Bangladesh and West Indies from the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

STAT ALERT: Shakib Al Hasan needs two wickets to complete 400 wickets in all T20s. Only Dwayne Bravo (551), Sunil Narine (425), Imran Tahir (420) are ahead of him.

Bangladesh Predicted XI: Mohammed Naim, Liton Das, Shakib al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

West Indies Predicted XI: Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran(w), Kieron Pollard (c), Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Dwayne Bravo, Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul

Head-to-head (last five T20Is):

West Indies won by 50 runs. (Dhaka, 2018) Bangladesh won by 36 runs. (Dhaka, 2018) West Indies won by eight wickets. (Sylhet, 2018) Bangladesh won by 19 runs. (Lauderhill, 2018) Bangladesh won by 12 runs. (Lauderhill, 2018)

Head-to-head in T20Is:

Bangladesh West Indies 12 Matches 12 5 Won 6 6 Lost 5

The two sides have locked horns twice at the T20 World Cup with one victory each. While Bangladesh won the contest at the inaugural 2007 T20 World Cup by 6 wickets, West Indies got the better of the Tigers by 73 runs in the 2014 edition.

Interestingly, West Indies is the only Test-playing nation that Bangladesh has beaten at the T20 World Cup.

Stars from the fixture (players in the squads)

Rank Batter Team Runs 1 Shakib Al Hasan Bangladesh 236 2 Mahmudullah Bangladesh 232 Rank Bowler Team Wkts 1 Shakib Al Hasan Bangladesh 19 2 Mustafizur Rahman Bangladesh 13

MATCH PREVIEW:

After back-to-back defeats, defending champion West Indies needs to defeat Bangladesh here on Friday to keep its hopes of qualifying for the semifinals alive.

Not having won a single game in the UAE so far - not even in warm-ups - Kieron Pollard’s men will be keen to turn the tide. They will first need to sort out their batting problems.

Against England, they were bowled out for 55 and all their batters seemed to throw away their wickets going for big shots. In the second game, against South Africa, Lendl Simmons was chosen to anchor the innings but the move didn’t work as the opener was painfully slow, managing 16 off 35 balls. It meant other batters - including Evin Lewis, who hit a quick-fire half-century - took risks and lost their wickets.

Going ahead, Simmons could be replaced by Roston Chase, who anchored the innings well while scoring an unbeaten 54 in the warm-up match against Afghanistan. A useful bowler, Chase can also give the team another spin bowling option.

The West Indian bowlers have also looked ordinary with not enough runs to defend. Only left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein has impressed.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, has given a better account of itself at the T20 World Cup, challenging Sri Lanka in a close battle here on Sunday. Like West Indies, it is yet to notch up a single win in the competition and will need to win to prevent an early exit.

A special performance from Shakib Al Hasan could make the difference between the two sides.

SQUADS: Bangladesh: Mahmudullah (c), Mohammad Naim, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan 9wk), Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Rubel Hossain, Shamim Hossain Travelling reserve: Aminul Islam West Indies: Kieron Pollard, Nicholas Pooran, Dwayne Bravo, Roston Chase, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Evin Lewis, Ravi Rampaul, Andre Russell, Lendl Simmons, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Travelling reserves: Sheldon Cottrell, Darren Bravo

