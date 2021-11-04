T20 World Cup: Australia thrashes Bangladesh, moves above South Africa in Group 1

Australia chased down Bangladesh's below-par total of 73 in just 6.2 overs, with its net run rate (1.031) clear of South Africa's (0.742) at the end of an eight-wicket win in a Group 1 Super 12 contest at the ICC T20 World Cup in Dubai on Thursday. Adam Zampa was the Player of the Match for his maiden five-wicket haul in T20Is (5 for 19).

Chasing 74, Aaron Finch and David Warner came out swinging. Finch was particularly severe on the bowlers, racking up a 20-ball 40 with four sixes and two fours before falling to Taskin Ahmed. Warner followed suit but Mitchell Marsh got Australia over the line with a six in the company of Glenn Maxwell with 82 balls to spare.

Earlier, Australia won the toss and elected to field. And the decision was immediately vindicated as Mitchell Starc struck in the first over to clean bowl Liton Das with a full inswinging yorker. Soumya Sarkar, at 3, was the next to go - chopping on, off Josh Hazlewood's bowling. The Aussie quick angled it across the left-hander and cramped him up for room. Sarkar looked to dab the ball to third man but ended up playing it onto his stumps.

Next over, Maxwell trapped Mushfiqur Rahim in front to leave Bangladesh three down for 10 after three overs. Mohammad Naim and Mahmudullah collected two boundaries each off Pat Cummins and Starc to arrest the slide briefly before Hazlewood returned to have Naim caught.

Things went from bad to worse when Afif Hossain was caught off Zampa's first ball, for a four-ball duck immediately after the PowerPlay. Shamim Hossain provided a few sparks with the bat; a slog-sweep off Zampa for six stood out. It also brought up Bangladesh's 50 in the ninth over.

But the procession of cheap wickets continued as Zampa removed Hossain and Mahedi Hasan off the last two balls of his third over. He could've had a hat-trick but Matthew Wade dropped Taskin off the first ball of the leggie's fourth over. But Zampa finished the innings off in the same over, getting rid of Shoriful Islam and Mustafizur Rahman to end with figures of 4-0-19-5. In between, Starc had Mahmudullah caught behind.

After its 84 all out against South Africa, Bangladesh was skittled for 73 — its second-lowest total in T20Is — as its T20 World Cup campaign ended on a meek note. South Africa now needs to better Australia's result against the West Indies when it faces England. All four teams will be in action on Saturday.