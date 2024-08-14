MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Rohit Sharma climbs to second spot in ODI rankings, Kohli fourth; Bura eighth among bowlers

Rohit scored 157 runs, including two half-centuries, at an average of 52.33 in India’s recently-concluded series against Sri Lanka and surpassed Shubman Gill at second.

Published : Aug 14, 2024 17:38 IST , Dubai - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Rohit Sharma, with 765 points is 59 short of Pakistan batter Babar Azam, who sits atop the ICC ODI rankings for batters.
Rohit Sharma, with 765 points is 59 short of Pakistan batter Babar Azam, who sits atop the ICC ODI rankings for batters. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Rohit Sharma, with 765 points is 59 short of Pakistan batter Babar Azam, who sits atop the ICC ODI rankings for batters. | Photo Credit: PTI

India skipper Rohit Sharma jumped one spot in the latest ICC ODI rankings for batters on Wednesday, moving to second place, following his superb performance in the recently concluded series in Sri Lanka.

India lost the three-match series 0-2 but Rohit scored 157 runs, including two half-centuries, at an average of 52.33. The opening match of the series ended in a tie.

Shubman Gill slipped one spot to third, while Virat Kohli remained static at No.4 in the rankings.

Pakistan’s Babar Azam is currently leading the charts with 824 rating points, while Rohit has 765 points.

ALSO READ: Morne Morkel appointed India’s bowling coach

The other Indian in the top-20 is Shreyas Iyer at 16th, while KL Rahul is placed 21st after dropping one spot.

Left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav remained the top-ranked Indian at fourth spot in the bowling rankings, trailing top-ranked South African spinner Keshav Maharaj, Australia’s Josh Hazlewood and Adam Zampa, who occupy the top-three spots.

Pacer Jasprit Bumrah remained stationary at eighth, while Mohammed Siraj slipped five spots to occupy the joint ninth position with New Zealand’s Trent Boult.

Senior seamer Mohammed Shami is ranked 12th. The 33-year-old is currently rehabilitating at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru following an ankle surgery and is expected to be back for the two-match Test series against Bangladesh in Chennai and Kanpur next month.

Washington Sundar, India’s highest wicket-taker during the Sri Lanka ODIs (5 wickets, 3 matches), has risen 10 places to 87th spot.

ALSO READ: Teenage prodigy Kwena Maphaka named in South Africa’s T20 squad for West Indies series

Ravindra Jadeja remains the highest-placed Indian in the all-rounders’ section at 16th spot, while Hardik Pandya has dropped four places to 26th.

Team India sits at the summit of the ODI rankings with 118 rating points, while Australia is second at 116, followed by South Africa (112).

Related Topics

Rohit Sharma /

Babar Azam /

Jasprit Bumrah /

Mohammed Shami

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Rohit Sharma climbs to second spot in ODI rankings, Kohli fourth; Bura eighth among bowlers
    PTI
  2. Real Madrid’s Camavinga ruled out for weeks with knee sprain
    AFP
  3. India in Boxing, Paris 2024 Olympics Review: A devastating punch in the gut as Indian boxers return without a medal
    Y. B. Sarangi
  4. Champions League Two prelims LIVE stream info: When, where to watch East Bengal vs Altyn Asyr?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Morne Morkel appointed India’s bowling coach: Stats, coaching experience and future assignments
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Rohit Sharma climbs to second spot in ODI rankings, Kohli fourth; Bura eighth among bowlers
    PTI
  2. Morne Morkel appointed India’s bowling coach: Stats, coaching experience and future assignments
    Team Sportstar
  3. Morne Morkel appointed India’s bowling coach
    Shayan Acharya
  4. PAK vs BAN, Test Series: Pakistan skipper Masood: We need to make winning a habit at home in order to qualify for WTC final
    PTI
  5. Dodda Ganesh appointed Kenyan cricket team’s head coach
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Rohit Sharma climbs to second spot in ODI rankings, Kohli fourth; Bura eighth among bowlers
    PTI
  2. Real Madrid’s Camavinga ruled out for weeks with knee sprain
    AFP
  3. India in Boxing, Paris 2024 Olympics Review: A devastating punch in the gut as Indian boxers return without a medal
    Y. B. Sarangi
  4. Champions League Two prelims LIVE stream info: When, where to watch East Bengal vs Altyn Asyr?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Morne Morkel appointed India’s bowling coach: Stats, coaching experience and future assignments
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment