ODI World Cup 2023 warm-up matches schedule: Full fixture list, match venues, date, time

The ICC Men’s ODI World Cup will be held in India from October 5 with defending champion England facing New Zealand in the tournament opener at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
The final of the 48-match tournament will also be held at the same venue on November 19. The 10 teams will feature in league-stage matches across 10 venues in India.
However, as a final preparatory lap before the World Cup, the ICC will organise warm-up games for the teams across three venues. Thiruvananthapuram, Hyderabad and Guwahati will host ODI World Cup warm-up games from September 29 to October 3.
Here is a look at the schedule of the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 warm-up matches:
September 29, 2023 - Friday
- Bangladesh v Sri Lanka, Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
- South Africa v Afghanistan, Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram
- New Zealand v Pakistan, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
September 30, 2023 - Saturday
- India v England, Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
- Australia v Netherlands, Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram
October 2, 2023 - Monday
- England v Bangladesh, Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
- New Zealand v South Africa, Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram
October 3, 2023 - Tuesday
- Afghanistan v Sri Lanka, Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
- India v Netherlands, Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram
- Pakistan v Australia, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
