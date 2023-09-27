MagazineBuy Print

ODI World Cup 2023 warm-up matches schedule: Full fixture list, match venues, date, time

ICC ODI World Cup 2023: Ten warm-up matches will be held across three venues in India between September 29 and October 3 before England faces New Zealand in the World Cup opener on October 5.

Published : Sep 27, 2023 10:06 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India will face England and the Netherlands in the ODI World Cup warm-up matches.
infoIcon

India will face England and the Netherlands in the ODI World Cup warm-up matches. | Photo Credit: BCCI

The ICC Men’s ODI World Cup will be held in India from October 5 with defending champion England facing New Zealand in the tournament opener at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The final of the 48-match tournament will also be held at the same venue on November 19. The 10 teams will feature in league-stage matches across 10 venues in India.

However, as a final preparatory lap before the World Cup, the ICC will organise warm-up games for the teams across three venues. Thiruvananthapuram, Hyderabad and Guwahati will host ODI World Cup warm-up games from September 29 to October 3.

Here is a look at the schedule of the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 warm-up matches:

September 29, 2023 - Friday

  • Bangladesh v Sri Lanka, Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
  • South Africa v Afghanistan, Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram
  • New Zealand v Pakistan, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

September 30, 2023 - Saturday

  • India v England, Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
  • Australia v Netherlands, Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram
October 2, 2023 - Monday

  • England v Bangladesh, Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
  • New Zealand v South Africa, Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

October 3, 2023 - Tuesday

  • Afghanistan v Sri Lanka, Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
  • India v Netherlands, Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram
  • Pakistan v Australia, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

