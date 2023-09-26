MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND vs AUS: We are settled as a team, says India skipper Rohit Sharma ahead of ODI World Cup

With the team clicking as a unit, India won the Asia Cup title and achieved the World No. 1 ranking in the 50-over format ahead of the main event. 

Published : Sep 26, 2023 22:19 IST , Rajkot - 3 MINS READ

Abhishek Saini
Abhishek Saini
India skipper Rohit Sharma during a press conference.
India skipper Rohit Sharma during a press conference. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI / The Hindu.
infoIcon

India skipper Rohit Sharma during a press conference. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI / The Hindu.

India’s top order is firing, the middle order finally seems to be falling in place, and there are bowlers taking turns clinching five-wicket hauls.

India skipper Rohit Sharma is a happy man heading into the World Cup.

“I am very happy with the last 10 ODIs we played. A lot of guys came back into form. Batters scored, and bowlers picked wickets. We’ve seen guys come back from injuries and prove their fitness. We are settled as a team, and now it is just about taking this forward,” he said on Tuesday before India’s third ODI against Australia in Rajkot. 

With the team clicking as a unit, India won the Asia Cup title and achieved the World No. 1 ranking in the 50-over format ahead of the main event. 

Pakistan, New Zealand squads to arrive in Hyderabad on September 27 before warm-up match

However, Rohit sounded the alarm and warned against getting carried away ahead of the World Cup, where India will aim to win the trophy for the second time at home. 

“It does not matter what your performances have been or what your ranking is. Cricket is played in the present, and you have to perform on that day. Everybody staying in the present and doing the job is important. At the same time, this is a sport where you need to keep improving. Take forward the learnings we had and try to correct your mistakes,” he said.

The India-Australia series marks the end of its preparations for the blockbuster event, and Rohit feels that his side has ticked the right boxes, even in his absence.

“The last two games I was not a part of, but I thought we played good cricket and achieved a lot. We chased in one game. We batted first. We got a decent number of runs. We bowled well in both. Tomorrow’s game allows us to see if we can maintain the consistency we have seen in the last two,” he says. 

IND vs AUS: Starc’s recovery on track; Maxwell attends net session ahead of third ODI

The only order of business to address is the impending fitness clearance of Axar Patel, who is battling a thigh injury. Ravichandran Ashwin has taken over the mantle of the second spin-bowling all-rounder in the interim.

“He has a lot of experience. It is just that he has not played a lot of ODIs in the last few years. But you cannot take away the class the individual has. He has got a lot of variation,“ said Rohit. 

The 37-year-old’s exploits in the two games have put Rohit at ease that the veteran can hold fort.

“In case there is a chance, we can look at a lot of options. As of now, it bodes well for us because we have backups ready.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Rohit Sharma /

ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Games 2023: With packed arena and high ticket prices, Esports a hit in Hangzhou
    Aashin Prasad
  2. IND vs AUS: We are settled as a team, says India skipper Rohit Sharma ahead of ODI World Cup
    Abhishek Saini
  3. Rain washes out third England vs Ireland ODI after Duckett’s maiden ton
    Reuters
  4. Leander Paes first Asian man to be nominated for International Tennis Hall of Fame
    AP
  5. Asian Games 2023: Postman by day, Esports player by night, Ayan Biswas takes flight at Hangzhou
    Aashin Prasad
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. IND vs AUS: We are settled as a team, says India skipper Rohit Sharma ahead of ODI World Cup
    Abhishek Saini
  2. Rain washes out third England vs Ireland ODI after Duckett’s maiden ton
    Reuters
  3. New Zealand whitewashes Bangladesh to wrap formal World Cup 2023 preparation
    AFP
  4. IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Sickness-hit India squad eyes series sweep over Australia
    Abhishek Saini
  5. Top 10 highest ODI team scores: England leads list with 498/4
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Games 2023: With packed arena and high ticket prices, Esports a hit in Hangzhou
    Aashin Prasad
  2. IND vs AUS: We are settled as a team, says India skipper Rohit Sharma ahead of ODI World Cup
    Abhishek Saini
  3. Rain washes out third England vs Ireland ODI after Duckett’s maiden ton
    Reuters
  4. Leander Paes first Asian man to be nominated for International Tennis Hall of Fame
    AP
  5. Asian Games 2023: Postman by day, Esports player by night, Ayan Biswas takes flight at Hangzhou
    Aashin Prasad
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment