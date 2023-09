Bangladesh ODI World Cup 2023 squad: Shakib leads, Tamim Iqbal left out

Bangladesh on Tuesday announced its 15-member squad for the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023, to be held in India from October 5.

Shakib Al Hasan will lead the side with veteran opener Tamim Iqbal missing out on a spot after a series of controversies over the last few months.

Bangladesh opens its campaign against Afghanistan on October 7 in Dharamshala.

Bangladesh ODI World Cup 2023 squad: Shakib Al Hasan (Captain), Litton Das (Vice-captain), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehidy Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzim Sakib, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman