MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Babar Azam says unfamiliar Indian conditions at ODI World Cup 2023 not a worry for Pakistan

Pakistan players have little knowledge of the conditions they are going to face during the showpiece event beginning on October 5.

Published : Sep 26, 2023 16:02 IST , LAHORE - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam during a press conference for upcoming Cricket World Cup.
Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam during a press conference for upcoming Cricket World Cup. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam during a press conference for upcoming Cricket World Cup. | Photo Credit: AP

Pakistan captain Babar Azam does not think lack of familiarity with Indian conditions would hurt its bid for a second 50-over World Cup title as it embarks on a rare tour of the neighbouring country on Tuesday.

Bilateral cricket remains suspended between the neighbours, thanks to their soured political relations, and the last time Pakistan toured India was for the T20 World Cup in 2016.

Pakistan players do not feature in the Indian Premier League either, which means most of them would have little knowledge of the conditions they are going to face during the showpiece event beginning on October 5.

In his pre-departure press conference, Babar dismissed suggestions it increased the pressure on his team to do well across the border.

“There’s no such pressure,” the 28-year-old told reporters as his team prepared to leave for India via Dubai.

“Every player keeps himself ready to perform in every condition, in every country. Most of us have not played in India but the information we have gathered suggest conditions are going to be similar, except in Chennai maybe where spinners get more help. Rest of the venues will have good, sporting tracks. I played the 2019 World Cup as a player but this time I’m leading the side. It’s a big honour for me and our effort would be to perform well and bring home the World Cup.”

The difficulty in securing visa for India tour means Pakistan would not get much support from the stands either but Babar was not perturbed.

“Unfortunately, we will be missing the fans,” Pakistan’s batting mainstay said.

“However, our games are all soldout, so we will be playing in jam-packed stadiums. Although our fans will not be there, I know they will make sure their love is heard on social media.”

Pakistan will play two warmup matches in Hyderabad before beginning its World Cup campaign with an October 6 match against the Netherlands. 

Related stories

Related Topics

Babar Azam /

Pakistan /

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 /

2023 ODI World Cup /

T20 World Cup /

Indian Premier League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs PAK Asian Games 2023, LIVE Updates, Men’s Volleyball: India in action vs Pakistan in 5th/6th classification match
    Team Sportstar
  2. FACT CHECK: Did Jyothi Yarraji win gold for India at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou
    Team Sportstar
  3. Babar Azam says unfamiliar Indian conditions at ODI World Cup 2023 not a worry for Pakistan
    Reuters
  4. Asian Games 2023 LIVE updates, September 26: Indian equestrian team win gold; Sailor Neha wins silver; Chess round 6 results
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asian Games 2023: Horse-riding Thai princess ‘goes for it’
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Babar Azam says unfamiliar Indian conditions at ODI World Cup 2023 not a worry for Pakistan
    Reuters
  2. IND vs AUS: Starc’s recovery on track; Maxwell attends net session ahead of third ODI
    Abhishek Saini
  3. A planned yet lucky brush with Virat Kohli
    Abhishek Saini
  4. Twenty years on, ‘death of democracy’ protest at 2003 World Cup is something Olonga can’t get away from
    AFP
  5. David Miller holds record he would prefer not to have
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs PAK Asian Games 2023, LIVE Updates, Men’s Volleyball: India in action vs Pakistan in 5th/6th classification match
    Team Sportstar
  2. FACT CHECK: Did Jyothi Yarraji win gold for India at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou
    Team Sportstar
  3. Babar Azam says unfamiliar Indian conditions at ODI World Cup 2023 not a worry for Pakistan
    Reuters
  4. Asian Games 2023 LIVE updates, September 26: Indian equestrian team win gold; Sailor Neha wins silver; Chess round 6 results
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asian Games 2023: Horse-riding Thai princess ‘goes for it’
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment