ICC Test rankings: Rohit back in top 10; Ashwin retains No. 1 spot

Rohit Sharma’s 10th Test century in the first Test against the West Indies has pushed the India captain into the top 10 on the latest ICC Men’s Test Batting Rankings, while Yashasvi Jaiswal has made his maiden appearance on the list after a stunning 171 on debut.

India cruised to a comprehensive victory over the West Indies in the opening Test of the two-match ICC World Test Championship series in Dominica, and both Rohit and Jaiswal were prominent with superb centuries.

Rohit set the tone with a solid knock of 103 and edged past Rishabh Pant (11th) and Virat Kohli (14th) to be the highest-ranked Indian batter. Meanwhile, Jaiswal entered the batting rankings in 73rd place.

Ravichandran Ashwin extended his lead at the top of the bowling rankings following his 12-wicket haul in the first Test against the West Indies. Ashwin improved a total of 24 rating points to hold a 56-point lead ahead of Australia captain Pat Cummins in second place on the updated rankings for Test bowlers. Ravindra Jadeja snapped up five wickets against the West Indies to rise three places to seventh overall on the bowler rankings.