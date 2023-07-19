MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

The latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ICC Test rankings: Rohit back in top 10; Ashwin retains No. 1 spot

Rohit Sharma’s hundred in the first Test against the West Indies saw him re-enter the top 10 list of batters while Ravichandran Ashwin strengthened his position as the No. 1 Test bowler with a 12-wicket haul in the same match.

Published : Jul 19, 2023 13:54 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Rohit Sharma’s 10th Test century in the first Test against the West Indies has pushed the India captain into the top 10 on the latest ICC Men’s Test Batting Rankings.
Rohit Sharma’s 10th Test century in the first Test against the West Indies has pushed the India captain into the top 10 on the latest ICC Men’s Test Batting Rankings. | Photo Credit: KR DEEPAK
infoIcon

Rohit Sharma’s 10th Test century in the first Test against the West Indies has pushed the India captain into the top 10 on the latest ICC Men’s Test Batting Rankings. | Photo Credit: KR DEEPAK

Rohit Sharma’s 10th Test century in the first Test against the West Indies has pushed the India captain into the top 10 on the latest ICC Men’s Test Batting Rankings, while Yashasvi Jaiswal has made his maiden appearance on the list after a stunning 171 on debut.

India cruised to a comprehensive victory over the West Indies in the opening Test of the two-match ICC World Test Championship series in Dominica, and both Rohit and Jaiswal were prominent with superb centuries.

Rohit set the tone with a solid knock of 103 and edged past Rishabh Pant (11th) and Virat Kohli (14th) to be the highest-ranked Indian batter. Meanwhile, Jaiswal entered the batting rankings in 73rd place.

Ravichandran Ashwin extended his lead at the top of the bowling rankings following his 12-wicket haul in the first Test against the West Indies. Ashwin improved a total of 24 rating points to hold a 56-point lead ahead of Australia captain Pat Cummins in second place on the updated rankings for Test bowlers. Ravindra Jadeja snapped up five wickets against the West Indies to rise three places to seventh overall on the bowler rankings.

Related stories

Related Topics

Rohit Sharma /

Virat Kohli /

Rishabh Pant /

Pat Cummins /

Ravichandran Ashwin

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India A vs Pakistan A LIVE Score Emerging Asia Cup 2023: PAK 90/5; Suthar breaks Kamran, Haseebullah partnership
    Team Sportstar
  2. INDW vs BANW 2nd ODI Live Score: India beats Bangladesh by 108 runs
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs WI in Tests: Ashwin’s scintillating show, Yashasvi Jaiswal’s unique feat
    Mohandas Menon
  4. ICC Test rankings: Rohit back in top 10; Ashwin retains No. 1 spot
    Team Sportstar
  5. Former Man City defender Benjamin Mendy moves to Ligue 1 side Lorient
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
The latest issue of Sportstar

India’s 1983 World Cup win ushered in a new era

Ayon Sengupta
Putting a few years of controversies behind her, Manika Batra is getting herself back into the groove in an Asian Games year.

Manika Batra gets ready for the Asian Games

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. ENG vs AUS Live Score, 4th Test: England wins toss, opts to bowl
    Team Sportstar
  2. ICC Test rankings: Rohit back in top 10; Ashwin retains No. 1 spot
    Team Sportstar
  3. England vs Australia 4th Ashes Test Dream11 Prediction: Playing XI, fantasy picks, squads for ENG vs AUS in Manchester
    Team Sportstar
  4. India A vs Pakistan A LIVE Score Emerging Asia Cup 2023: PAK 90/5; Suthar breaks Kamran, Haseebullah partnership
    Team Sportstar
  5. Global T20 Canada 2023 squads: Full list of players, teams, international and domestic signings
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India A vs Pakistan A LIVE Score Emerging Asia Cup 2023: PAK 90/5; Suthar breaks Kamran, Haseebullah partnership
    Team Sportstar
  2. INDW vs BANW 2nd ODI Live Score: India beats Bangladesh by 108 runs
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs WI in Tests: Ashwin’s scintillating show, Yashasvi Jaiswal’s unique feat
    Mohandas Menon
  4. ICC Test rankings: Rohit back in top 10; Ashwin retains No. 1 spot
    Team Sportstar
  5. Former Man City defender Benjamin Mendy moves to Ligue 1 side Lorient
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment