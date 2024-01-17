MagazineBuy Print

ICC T20I rankings: Axar attains career-best fifth place among bowlers; Jaiswal moves to sixth

Apart from Axar and Jaiswal’s surge, Dube’s successive unbeaten knocks of 60 and 63 against Afghanistan have helped him shoot up from 265th to 58th in batting rankings.

Published : Jan 17, 2024 16:51 IST - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Patel’s hauls of two for 23 and two for 16 in India’s identical six-wicket wins over Afghanistan in the first two T20Is of its three-match series have also lifted him two places to 16th among all-rounders.
Patel's hauls of two for 23 and two for 16 in India's identical six-wicket wins over Afghanistan in the first two T20Is of its three-match series have also lifted him two places to 16th among all-rounders. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV/The Hindu
infoIcon

Patel’s hauls of two for 23 and two for 16 in India’s identical six-wicket wins over Afghanistan in the first two T20Is of its three-match series have also lifted him two places to 16th among all-rounders. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV/The Hindu

Axar Patel has advanced 12 places to a career-best fifth position among bowlers as a clutch of India players made significant gains in the ICC Men’s T20I Player Rankings after strong performances in the series against Afghanistan.

Patel’s hauls of two for 23 and two for 16 in India’s identical six-wicket wins over Afghanistan in the first two T20Is of its three-match series have also lifted him two places to 16th among all-rounders after the latest weekly rankings update on Wednesday that takes into consideration all matches completed till Tuesday.

Opener Yashaswi Jaiswal’s 34-ball 68 in the first T20I in Indore has lifted him seven places to a career-best sixth position while other left-hander Shivam Dube’s successive unbeaten knocks of 60 and 63 have helped him shoot up from 265th to 58th.

ALSO READ | Sue Redfern to become first ICC appointed female neutral umpire for a bilateral series

Another player to make notable gains is New Zealand’s Finn Allen, whose two innings of 34 off 15 and 74 off 41 helped his team win the first two matches against Pakistan and lifted him 11 places to 16th among batters. His team-mate Tim Southee, who took six wickets in the first two matches, is up eight places to 18th in the bowlers’ list.

Shubman Gill (up seven places to 60th among batters), Tilak Verma (up three places to joint-61st among batters) and Arshdeep Singh (up four places to 21st among bowlers) are the other India players to move up while Najibullah Zadran (up one place to 46th) and Mohammad Nabi (up two places to 54th) are the Afghanistan players to move up in the batting rankings.

Pakistan’s star batter Babar Azam is up one place to fourth after notching consecutive half-centuries in the first two matches against New Zealand while Fakhar Zaman is up 14 places to 81st. Daryll Mitchell (up nine places to 37th) and Kane Williamson (up 13 places to 59th) are the Kiwi batters to move up.

The bowling rankings see Sri Lanka spinners Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana take joint-third position after moving up one and two places, respectively.

Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf’s haul of five wickets in two matches have lifted him two places to joint-14th while New Zealand player Adam Milne’s six wickets in two matches see him advance from 66th to joint-47th position.

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
