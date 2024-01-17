MagazineBuy Print

Sue Redfern to become first ICC appointed female neutral umpire for a bilateral series

Seven female neutral umpires to officiate across ICC Women’s Championship series with match-day pay on par with umpires on ICC’s elite panel.

Published : Jan 17, 2024 13:19 IST , CHENNAI

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Umpire Sue Redfern signals four on Day Two of the LV= Insurance Test Match between England Women and India Women.
FILE PHOTO: Umpire Sue Redfern signals four on Day Two of the LV= Insurance Test Match between England Women and India Women. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Umpire Sue Redfern signals four on Day Two of the LV= Insurance Test Match between England Women and India Women. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Sue Redfern will become the first female neutral umpire appointed by the International Cricket Council to work in a bilateral series, having been named for the upcoming ICC Women’s Championship and T20I matches between Australia and South Africa.

Redfern’s appointment ensures neutrality while fostering the growth of local female umpires who learn alongside seasoned professionals. This builds upon the momentum created by the historic all-female match officials panel at the 2023 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.

The ICC prioritises female umpires for this neutral role, guaranteeing them equal match-day pay and perks as their male counterparts on ICC’s elite panel.

Voting lines now open for Sportstar ACES Awards 2024

This merit-based selection system aims to place more female umpires on the international panel in the coming years, in line with the ICC’s strategic vision for greater female presence in cricket.

Redfern, brimming with excitement, recognizes the significance of her appointment. “This defines a new era for both women’s cricket and female officials,“ she states. “I see this building momentum and propelling the development of female umpires globally.“

Redfern’s journey is an inspiration. Having played for England and officiated in multiple World Cups, her expertise shines brightly. With the ICC’s unwavering support, she and other aspiring female umpires now have a clear path to success, both on and off the field.

