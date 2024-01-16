MagazineBuy Print

ICC bans Bangladesh cricketer Nasir Hossain for two years on corruption charges

Hossain, who was charged by the ICC (in its capacity as the Designated Anti-Corruption Official under the ECB Code) in September 2023, admitted to three charges.

Published : Jan 16, 2024 18:44 IST , Dubai - 2 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Bangladesh bowler Nasir Hossain in action.
FILE PHOTO: Bangladesh bowler Nasir Hossain in action. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Bangladesh bowler Nasir Hossain in action. | Photo Credit: AP

Bangladesh all-rounder Nasir Hossain was on Tuesday banned from all cricket for two years, with six months of that suspended, after he accepted three charges of breaching the Cricket Board’s Anti-Corruption Code.

Hossain, who was charged by the ICC (in its capacity as the Designated Anti-Corruption Official under the ECB Code) in September 2023, admitted to three charges.

Charge No. 1 relates to “Breach of Article 2.4.3 of the Code, in that he failed to disclose to the Designated Anti-Corruption Official (without unnecessary delay) the receipt of a gift that was offered to him that had a value of over US$750, namely the gift of a new iPhone 12,” said the ICC in a statement.

Also read | Haris Rauf considered international retirement following criticism for missing Australia tour

He also “failed to disclose to the Designated Anti-Corruption Official full details of the approach or invitation he received to engage in Corrupt Conduct via the new iPhone 12.

“Charge No. 3 - Breach of Article 2.4.6 of the Code, in that he failed or refused, without compelling justification, to co-operate with the Designated Anti-Corruption Official’s investigation in relation to possible Corrupt Conduct under the Code, including (without limitation) failing to provide accurately and completely any information and/or documentation requested by the Designated Anti-Corruption Official (whether as part of a formal Demand pursuant to Article 4.3 or otherwise) as part of such investigation.” As per the statement, the 32-year-old admitted to the charges and has agreed to the sanction.

“Subject to him satisfying the conditions in respect of the suspended part of the sanction, he will be free to resume international cricket on 7 April 2025,” the ICC added.

Hossain was among the eight people associated with the Pune Devils franchise who were charged for alleged corruption in the 2020-21 edition of Abu Dhabi T10.

Hossain has represented Bangladesh in 19 Tests, 65 ODIs and 31 T20s. He last played for the country in 2018.

Related Topics

ICC

