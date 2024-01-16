MagazineBuy Print

IND vs AFG, 3rd T20I: Arshdeep says improvement the only goal as India’s World Cup dress rehearsal nears conclusion

The third T20I in Bengaluru will be India’s 10th and final game as part of the preparations for the T20 World Cup in the United States of America and the Caribbean in June. 

Published : Jan 16, 2024 20:46 IST , BENGALURU - 2 MINS READ

N. Sudarshan
India’s Arshdeep Singh addressing media ahead of the 3rd T20 match between India and Afghanistan.
India’s Arshdeep Singh addressing media ahead of the 3rd T20 match between India and Afghanistan. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K
India’s Arshdeep Singh addressing media ahead of the 3rd T20 match between India and Afghanistan. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

India may have already sewed up the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan — its 15th on the trot at home — but speedster Arshdeep Singh believes scorelines do not have an effect on how the team approaches international games.

“We don’t think that because the score is 2-0, the series is over,” the left-arm bowler said on Tuesday ahead of the last tie here. “It’s about trying to improve by 1% or 2% every match and about developing new skills. The main motive is to play as per the conditions, get used to the ground and adapt quickly.”

This will be India’s 10th and final T20I as part of the preparations for the T20 World Cup in the United States of America and the Caribbean in June. Arshdeep stated that the bilateral matches have helped define specific roles for specific players.

“When there is clarity, you come up with good performances. This match will also be the same. Players will then go to the IPL, play in the same positions and contribute to their franchises. We haven’t thought as far as the World Cup and who plays where. The focus now is for whoever gets a chance to give their best.”

Afghanistan head coach Jonathan Trott said that the series against India marked the start of their focus towards the T20 World Cup too. “We haven’t played a lot of T20 recently,” the Englishman quipped.

“As a side we take a while to get going. We saw ourselves build towards that 50-over World Cup with the Asia Cup and series before that. And that’s what I’m looking to build on here. We are sort of getting better in parts. Hopefully tomorrow we can get it all together.”

Related Topics

Arshdeep Singh /

India /

Afghanistan /

Jonathan Trott

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
