MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Pune set to host five World Cup 2023 games, MCA to start upgradation and maintenance after MPL final

After being omitted in the initial list of shortlisted venues, Pune, the headquarter of Maharashtra Cricket Association - made a late entry into the list of 10 venues that will host the tournament proper from October 5 to November 19.

Published : Jun 27, 2023 21:38 IST

Amol Karhadkar
India skipper Rohit Sharma during a practice session.
India skipper Rohit Sharma during a practice session. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI
infoIcon

India skipper Rohit Sharma during a practice session. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI

The only previous World Cup match in Pune - across any format was in 1996 when Kenya stunned the West Indies by 73 runs at the Nehru Stadium, the then prime venue in the city.

Come October-November, the Maharashtra Cricket Association International Stadium on the outskirts of Pune will host five World Cup games, including India’s league game versus Bangladesh on October 19.

ICC World Cup 2023 Schedule by Venues: Which cities will host ODI World Cup matches in India? Check full list

After being omitted from the initial list of shortlisted venues, Pune-the headquarter of Maharashtra Cricket Association - made a late entry into the list of 10 venues that will host the tournament proper from October 5 to November 19.

“At the 2019 World Cup, we had MCA’s Kedar Jadhav playing on the biggest stage and would love to see more Maharashtra players in action on their home ground during the World Cup and we also hope that a few of our U-19 players will represent the country soon,” Rohit Pawar, the MCA president, said in Pune while addressing the media.

Despite being a picturesque venue just off the Mumbai-Pune Expressway that first hosted an international in 2012, almost three-fourth of the 40,000 seats are uncovered. While Pawar did not touch upon covering the stands, he stressed that minor upgradation work will start immediately after the Maharashtra Premier League final on Thursday.

“The basic upgradation and maintenance will be complete by September end. Our stadium is one of the most modern stadiums in India. We just have to upgrade minor issues like parking space and ticketing counters. But I can assure that by September end, all these things will be upgraded by September end,” he said.

Related stories

Related Topics

ICC World Cup 2023

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Hockey India appoints Tushar Khandker as India women’s junior team coach
    Team Sportstar
  2. Global Chess League 2023: Titans stun Ganges, Mumba beats Kings
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Kuwait Football Highlights, SAFF Championship: India 1-1 Kuwait; Chhetri scores, Stimac sent off
    Team Sportstar
  4. Stimac shown red card during India vs Kuwait SAFF Championship game
    Team Sportstar
  5. Caeleb Dressel struggles to 29th in 100m freestyle at US swimming nationals
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. England’s Tongue ‘living the dream’ with Ashes call-up
    AFP
  2. TNPL 2023: Lyca Kovai Kings thrashes Salem Spartans to secure playoff spot
    S. Dipak Ragav
  3. ECB recommends £500,000 fine for Yorkshire after cricket racism scandal
    AFP
  4. ODI World Cup Qualifiers: Ireland thrashes UAE by 138 runs in dead rubber
    Team Sportstar
  5. Pune set to host five World Cup 2023 games, MCA to start upgradation and maintenance after MPL final
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Hockey India appoints Tushar Khandker as India women’s junior team coach
    Team Sportstar
  2. Global Chess League 2023: Titans stun Ganges, Mumba beats Kings
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Kuwait Football Highlights, SAFF Championship: India 1-1 Kuwait; Chhetri scores, Stimac sent off
    Team Sportstar
  4. Stimac shown red card during India vs Kuwait SAFF Championship game
    Team Sportstar
  5. Caeleb Dressel struggles to 29th in 100m freestyle at US swimming nationals
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment