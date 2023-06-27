MPL 2023: Ratnagiri Jets makes it to the final

Ratnagiri Jets defeated Kolhapur Tuskers by four runs (DLS method) in a rain-affected first qualifier that was played over two days to enter the final of the Maharashtra Premier League (MPL).

With the game having started two hours later than its scheduled start of 7.30 pm on Monday, after multiple rain interventions, the match was completed on Tuesday morning.

With the weather playing spoilsport, Kolhapur Tuskers captain had no hesitation in opting to chase. Atman Pore’s spirited opening burst meant the Jets was reduced to 44 for three in the Powerplay when rain forced the teams to return to the dressing room before returning for a 15-over-a-side affair.

Divyang Hinganekar’s cameo (25, 17b, 1x4, 1x6) meant Ratnagiri finished with 136 for eight. With the Tuskers starting the chase of a revised target of 135, the rain returned in the second over of the chase, the play was suspended and the match was scheduled to continue on Tuesday morning.

Early on in the chase, once the Tuskers lost in-form Ankeet Bawane due to confusion while running between the wickets with Jadhav, the captain anchored the chase with a stylish fifty (55, 37b, 2x4s, 4x6s).

Vijay Pawle, the tennis-ball specialist who has been a key player for the Jets, changed the course of the game by dismissing Jadhav and Sahil Autade in the penultimate over.

Seasoned Nikit Dhumal then conceded 14 runs and picked a wicket when the Tuskers required 19 off the last over.

While the Jets sailed through to the final on Thursday, Tuskers await the winner of the Eliminator between Eagle Nashik Titans and Puneri Bappa for a second crack to make it to the final.

Brief scores Ratnagiri Jets 136/8 in 15 overs (Dhiraj Phatangare 46, Kiran Chormale 34, Atman Pore 2/23, Manoj Yadav 2/25) bt Kolhapur Tuskers 130/ 5 in 15 overs (Kedar Jadhav 55, Vijay Pawale 2/22) by 4 runs (DLS method).