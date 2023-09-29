MagazineBuy Print

World Cup 2023 Warm-Up Matches Live Score: PAK vs NZ in Hyderabad at 2 PM IST; Bangladesh faces Sri Lanka; South Africa takes on Afghanistan

ICC World Cup Live Score: Get all the latest updates, scorecard and highlights from the warm-up matches between Pakistan and New Zealand, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, South Africa and Afghanistan.

Updated : Sep 29, 2023 13:29 IST

Team Sportstar
Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam arrives with team members at Rajiv Gandhi International airport in Hyderabad, India.

lightbox-info



Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the ICC World Cup 2023 warm-up matches on Friday.

  • September 29, 2023 13:25
    Fans will not be allowed for the PAK vs NZ warm-up today. Find out why below.
  • September 29, 2023 13:20
    The spectre of rain continues to haunt!

    It’s raining in Thiruvananthapuram, where South Africa takes on Afghanistan today.

  • September 29, 2023 13:17
    Indians gearing up for the challenge
  • September 29, 2023 13:11
    ICC World Cup 2023 warm-up matches live streaming details

    All three ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 warm-up matches will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+Hotstar app and website at 2:00 PM IST.

  • September 29, 2023 13:10
    When and where to watch SA vs AFG Live?

    The ICC World Cup 2023 warm-up match between South Africa and Afghanistan will be telecast LIVE on STAR Sports Select 1 and STAR Sports Select 1 HD from 12:30 PM IST onwards. The match will begin at 2:00 PM IST.

  • September 29, 2023 13:05
    When and where to watch BAN vs SL live?

    The ICC World Cup 2023 warm-up match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will be telecast LIVE on STAR Sports 2 and STAR Sports 2 HD from 12:30 PM IST onwards. The match will begin at 2:00 PM IST.

  • September 29, 2023 13:03
    When and where to watch PAK vs NZ live?

    The ICC World Cup 2023 warm-up match between Pakistan and New Zealand will be telecast LIVE on STAR Sports 1, STAR Sports 1 HD and STAR Sports 1 Hindi HD from 12:30 PM IST onwards. The match will begin at 2:00 PM IST.

  • September 29, 2023 13:02
    Injury-hit New Zealand gears up to face Pakistan

    PAK vs NZ: Injury-hit New Zealand gears up to face Pakistan in ODI World Cup 2023 warm-up match

    Pakistan, led by Babar Azam, drafted Hasan Ali at the last minute after Naseem Shah failed to recover from a shoulder injury, and the fast bowler will look to get a taste of Indian conditions.

  • September 29, 2023 13:00
    Tom Latham to skipper New Zealand today

    In the absence of Kane Williamson, who will feature only as a batter today, Tom Latham will take up the captaincy duties against Pakistan.

  • September 29, 2023 12:55
    Williamson ruled out of New Zealand’s WC opener

    Kiwis skipper Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the World Cup opener against England on October 5 in Ahmedabad. He will feature only as a batter in today’s warm-up match against Pakistan in Hyderabad.

  • September 29, 2023 12:03
    ICC World Cup Warm-Ups Schedule Today

    Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
    South Africa vs Afghanistan, Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram
    New Zealand vs Pakistan, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

