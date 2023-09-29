World Cup 2023 Warm-Up Matches Live Score: PAK vs NZ in Hyderabad at 2 PM IST; Bangladesh faces Sri Lanka; South Africa takes on Afghanistan

- September 29, 2023 13:25Fans will not be allowed for the PAK vs NZ warm-up today. Find out why below.
- September 29, 2023 13:20The spectre of rain continues to haunt!
It’s raining in Thiruvananthapuram, where South Africa takes on Afghanistan today.
- September 29, 2023 13:17Indians gearing up for the challenge
- September 29, 2023 13:11ICC World Cup 2023 warm-up matches live streaming details
All three ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 warm-up matches will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+Hotstar app and website at 2:00 PM IST.
- September 29, 2023 13:10When and where to watch SA vs AFG Live?
The ICC World Cup 2023 warm-up match between South Africa and Afghanistan will be telecast LIVE on STAR Sports Select 1 and STAR Sports Select 1 HD from 12:30 PM IST onwards. The match will begin at 2:00 PM IST.
- September 29, 2023 13:05When and where to watch BAN vs SL live?
The ICC World Cup 2023 warm-up match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will be telecast LIVE on STAR Sports 2 and STAR Sports 2 HD from 12:30 PM IST onwards. The match will begin at 2:00 PM IST.
- September 29, 2023 13:03When and where to watch PAK vs NZ live?
The ICC World Cup 2023 warm-up match between Pakistan and New Zealand will be telecast LIVE on STAR Sports 1, STAR Sports 1 HD and STAR Sports 1 Hindi HD from 12:30 PM IST onwards. The match will begin at 2:00 PM IST.
- September 29, 2023 13:02Injury-hit New Zealand gears up to face Pakistan
- September 29, 2023 13:00Tom Latham to skipper New Zealand today
In the absence of Kane Williamson, who will feature only as a batter today, Tom Latham will take up the captaincy duties against Pakistan.
- September 29, 2023 12:55Williamson ruled out of New Zealand’s WC opener
Kiwis skipper Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the World Cup opener against England on October 5 in Ahmedabad. He will feature only as a batter in today’s warm-up match against Pakistan in Hyderabad.
- September 29, 2023 12:03ICC World Cup Warm-Ups Schedule Today
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
South Africa vs Afghanistan, Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram
New Zealand vs Pakistan, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
Latest on Sportstar
- World Cup 2023 Warm-Up Matches Live Score: PAK vs NZ in Hyderabad at 2 PM IST; Bangladesh faces Sri Lanka; South Africa takes on Afghanistan
- Kane Williamson to miss New Zealand’s ODI World Cup opener vs England
- Medvedev downs Tommy Paul to ease into China Open second round
- Pan Pacific Open: Top seed Swiatek stunned by Kudermetova in quarterfinal
- Asian Games Shooting HIGHLIGHTS: Aishwary wins SILVER in men’s 50m rifle 3P; Palak wins GOLD in women’s 10m air pistol
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE