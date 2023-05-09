Cricket

Imran Khan, Pakistan cricket great and former PM, arrested

Pakistan security forces arrested former Pakistan cricket great and Prime Minister Imran Khan at Islamabad High Court on Tuesday, his aides said.

Reuters
Islamabad 09 May, 2023 17:47 IST
Islamabad 09 May, 2023 17:47 IST
File Photo of Pakistan cricket great Imran Khan.

File Photo of Pakistan cricket great Imran Khan. | Photo Credit: AP

Pakistan security forces arrested former Pakistan cricket great and Prime Minister Imran Khan at Islamabad High Court on Tuesday, his aides said.

Pakistan security forces arrested Pakistan cricket great and former Prime Minister Imran Khan at Islamabad High Court on Tuesday, his aides said.

Geo TV reported that cricketer-turned-politician Khan was arrested in connection with a corruption case.

Footage of the arrest shared by Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party showed scores of security personnel in riot-control gear whisking Khan away in a van.

Fawad Chaudhry, Khan’s aide, said in a video message that the court premises was “attacked” by security forces who arrested Khan.

Also Read
Fakhar, Chaiwai crowned ICC players of the month for April

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the arrest.

Khan’s graft case is one of over 100 cases registered against him since he was ousted from power in a parliamentary vote in April last year. He served four of his five-year term.

In most of the cases, Khan faces being barred from holding public office if convicted, with a national election scheduled for November.

Khan’s party previously vowed to ramp up protests upon his arrest, which analysts say would add to the struggles of a government already hobbled by an economic crisis that has left the nuclear-armed country on the brink of default.

Previous attempts to arrest Khan from his Lahore home resulted in heavy clashes between his supporters and law enforcement personnel.

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Rajasthan Royals in last-ball thriller; match review in five minutes

WATCH- Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill power GT to a 56-run win over LSG; match analysis in 5 mins

WATCH: CSK vs MI match highlights and analysis

Slide shows

CSK vs MI in pictures, IPL 2023: Dhoni and Co. beat Rohit Sharma’s men by six wickets

CSK vs PBKS in pictures, IPL 2023: Punjab Kings pips Chennai Super Kings in last-ball thriller

DC vs SRH, IPL 2023 in pictures: Sunrisers Hyderabad beats Delhi Capitals by 9 runs

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us