Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan injured in gunfire, hospitalised

Team Sportstar
03 November, 2022 17:12 IST
FILE PHOTO: Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses supporters during a rally.

FILE PHOTO: Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses supporters during a rally. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Gunshots were fired at former Pakistan’s cricket team captain and Prime Minister Imran Khan’s reception camp at Allahwala Chowk in Gujranwala on Thursday, Geo News reported.

Imran has sustained bullet injuries on his leg, according to reports. The suspect has reportedly been arrested and Imran has been shifted to a hospital.

Imran led Pakistan to the 1992 World Cup title and is regarded as one of the best all-rounders to have played the game. The 70-year-old played 88 Tests, scoring 3807 runs at an average of 37.69 while picking 362 wickets. In 175 ODIs, Imran scored 3709 runs and took 182 wickets.

Imran served as the Prime Minister of Pakistan from August 2018 to April 2022. He is the founder and chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), one of the biggest political parties in the country.

More to follow...

