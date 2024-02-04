IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: Shubman Gill scores century to end 12-inning drought

Shubman Gill completed his third Test century on Sunday to end his 12-innings drought during the second Test match against England at VDCA stadium in Visakhapatnam.

Gill reached his 100 in 132 balls with the help of 11 fours and two sixes.

His last Test century came against Australia in March 2023 where he scored 128 in Ahmedabad. Since then, the 24-year-old has scored 197 runs in 12 innings at an average of 17.9.

Gill’s first Test century came in 2022 against Bangladesh in Chattogram, where he made 110 runs.