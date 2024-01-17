IND vs AFG 3rd T20I Dream11 Prediction: India vs Afghanistan predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads

India took an unassailable lead in the three-match T20I series in the second game and will look to make a clean sweep against Afghanistan in the final match to be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

India Predicted XI

Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma(w), Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar

Afghanistan Predicted XI

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran (c), Rahmat Shah, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

IND vs AFG 3rd T20I DREAM11 PREDICTION WICKET-KEEPER Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Jitesh Sharma BATTERS Rinku Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli ALL-ROUNDERS Mohammad Nabi, Axar Patel, Azmatullah Omarzai, Shivam Dube BOWLERS Arshdeep Singh, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman Team Composition: IND 7: 4 AFG Credits Left 15

SQUADS AFGHANISTAN Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahmat Shah, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Hazratullah Zazai, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Ikram Alikhil, Qais Ahmad, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem Safi INDIA Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma(w), Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan