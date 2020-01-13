Cricket Cricket Ind vs Aus: Pandya trains during Team India practice session Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya took part in a practice session at the Wankhede Stadium a day after being ruled out of the India A tour of New Zealand. Amol Karhadkar Mumbai 13 January, 2020 14:24 IST Hardik Pandya went through fielding drills and bowled in the nets under the supervision of India's bowling coach Bharat Arun. - PTI Amol Karhadkar Mumbai 13 January, 2020 14:24 IST A day after officially being ruled of India-A’s tour to New Zealand, allrounder Hardik Pandya made a guest appearance at India’s training session on Monday, the eve of the first ODI at the Wankhede Stadium.READ | Hardik Pandya opens up on Koffee with Karan controversy After having a brief chat with bowling coach B. Arun, Hardik bowled with Arun monitoring him from the umpire’s position and team physiotherapist Nitin Patel observing the action from behind the nets. The Baroda cricketer also did a few fielding drills later on, besides escorting a security guard who was hit with a ball for medical attention.While there was no official word from the team management about Hardik’s progress, don’t be surprised if Hardik is considered for the three ODIs in New Zealand next month. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.