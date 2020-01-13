Ind vs Aus: Pandya trains during Team India practice session

A day after officially being ruled of India-A’s tour to New Zealand, allrounder Hardik Pandya made a guest appearance at India’s training session on Monday, the eve of the first ODI at the Wankhede Stadium.

After having a brief chat with bowling coach B. Arun, Hardik bowled with Arun monitoring him from the umpire’s position and team physiotherapist Nitin Patel observing the action from behind the nets. The Baroda cricketer also did a few fielding drills later on, besides escorting a security guard who was hit with a ball for medical attention.

While there was no official word from the team management about Hardik’s progress, don’t be surprised if Hardik is considered for the three ODIs in New Zealand next month.