IND vs AUS: Arshdeep Singh breaks record for most wickets by Indian in single edition of T20 World Cup

Pacer Arshdeep Singh set the record for the most wickets by an Indian bowler in a single edition of the T20 World Cup during a Super Eight match against Australia in St. Lucia on Monday.

Published : Jun 24, 2024 22:08 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
 India’s Arshdeep Singh during a practice session.
 India’s Arshdeep Singh during a practice session. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU
infoIcon

 India’s Arshdeep Singh during a practice session. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

Arshdeep overtook RP Singh's record of taking 12 wickets during the 2007 World Cup and now has 13 wickets in six innings in this edition. The left-arm pacer picked the wicket of David Warner to achieve this feat.

Arshdeep overtook RP Singh’s record of taking 12 wickets during the 2007 World Cup and now has 13 wickets in six innings in this edition. The left-arm pacer picked the wicket of David Warner to achieve this feat.

Most wickets by an Indian during T20 World Cup

1) Arshdeep Singh - 13* in 2024

2) RP Singh - 12 in 2007

3) R Ashwin - 11 in 2014

4) Irfan Pathan - 10 in 2007

5) Ashish Nehra - 10 in 2010

