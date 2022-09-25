Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE blog of the third T20I between India and Australia happening in Hyderabad.

AUS 75/3 in 8 overs

Chahal gets his first over. He bowls his leggies flat and fast. Maxwell tries to sneak in a double down the leg side. But Karthik’s gloves had broken the stumps before the Axar’s direct hit could. But the third umpire notices that the second bail was intact and spots Maxwell out of ground. RUN OUT!! These wickets have opened the door slightly for India to get back into this game.

Glenn Maxwell run out (AR Patel) 6 (11b)

AUS 71/2 in 7 overs

Hardik comes in and Steve Smith welcomes him with an elegant off drive. FOUR!! Hardik goes a tad short on the off and Smith slashes at it. DROPPED!! Axar couldn’t hold on to that sharp chance. Just five runs from that over.

AUS 66/2 in 6 overs

Axar continues and Maxwell is the new batter. India pulling back on the reins of the game after Green nearly ran away with it. Axar keeps Maxwell quiet for five balls, but the Australian capitalised on a loose short one to get a four.

AUS 62/2 in 5 overs

Bhuvi is back on. Cameron Green, who is lashing out at everything, gets to 50 of 19 balls. Green swipes at a wide one and almost edges it to short third man. Another edge, this time it is within the grasp of KL Rahul, who gathers it safely. OUT!!! End of a berserk innings.

Cameron Green c Rahul b Kumar 52 (21b)

AUS 56/1 in 4 overs

Axar continues and now it is Finch who gets a boundary. But the left armer is soon rewarded as he prods a false shot from Finch and Hardik Pandya comes under it to get a clean catch. OUT!!! It hasn’t stopped Green though. He goes down on his knee and slaps it for a four. Now he chooses to cut it and the fielders are just spectators. He lofts one over mid on for a THIRD CONSECUTIVE FOUR!!!

Aaron Finch c Pandya b AR Patel 7 (6b)

AUS 40/0 n 3 overs

Bumrah is into the attack. And Green shows no respite. Wild swing and it pierces the leg side for a FOUR. He then launches a full length ball from Bumrah into the Hyderabad sky and it is into second tier. He wants more and gets more. A pull shot and it is another SIX!!!

AUS 23/0 in 2 overs

Axar Patel is thrown in against Cameron Green and he gets whacked through covers for a FOUR. Green’s aggressive approach has helped Australia to a rapid start. He then slashes one which flies over point. ANOTHER FOUR!! He follows it with a swing and miss which narrowly evade the stump. Axar is has his head on his hand. CLOSE.

AUS 12/0 in 1 over

Cameroon Green goes bang right from the start. Skies the first one for a double and smacks it straight into the stands second ball. SIX!! Then he creams a length ball through covers for a FOUR!! Green has only one plan in his mind and it is to attack. He swings and misses the next three balls.

Bhuvneshwar with the new ball. Aaron Finch and Cameron Green to open, with the latter taking the strike.

RELATED: ASHWIN REACTS TO DEEPTI SHARMA’S RUN OUT

PLAYING 11s India: 1 Rohit Sharma (C), 2 KL Rahul, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Hardik Pandya, 6 Dinesh Karthik(WK), 7 Axar Patel, 8 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 9 Harshal Patel, 10 Jasprit Bumrah, 11 Yuzvendra Chaha Australia: 1 Aaron Finch (C), 2 Cameron Green, 3 Steven Smith, 4 Glenn Maxwell, 5 Josh Inglis, 6 Tim David, 7 Matthew Wade (WK), 8 Pat Cummins, 9 Daniel Sams, 10 Adam Zampa, 11 Josh Hazlewood

TOSS

India wins the toss and elects to bowl first. Rishabh Pant makes way for Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

UPDATE FROM THE GROUND

The Indian team has hit the ground running with R Ashwin being the first to roll his arms over. Deepak Chahar is stretching and the crowd is on its feet with Virat Kohli sprinting into the field. Bhuvneshwar Kumar is cranking up it up on the other side of the wicket. Bumrah and Harshal are making their run-ups and it’s almost full house in Uppal. The team environment is relaxed with almost all players out in the field. Virat Kohli is displaying his football skills along with Chahal and Pant.

UPDATE FROM THE GROUND

The Australian Team is out in the middle and is going through its paces with skipper Aaron Finch inspecting the track. Loud cheers around the ground for Indian Coach Rahul Dravid as he walks out to the middle.

UPDATE FROM THE GROUND

The sun is beating down and it’s hot at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. The pitch looks bone dry and not a hint of grass on the surface. It might be a high scoring thriller and India has arrived in the stadium. The crowd is slowly trickling in and the security at the stadium is foolproof.

PREVIEW

The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad is decked up for a blockbuster decider when Rohit Sharma’s men will take on Aaron Finch’s Australia in the final T20I match on Sunday.

The last time India played in this venue was in 2019 when then skipper Virat Kohli scored an unbeaten 94 in a high-scoring thriller to beat West Indies by six wickets. And Rohit Sharma will hope his troops produce a cricketing display of defiance and beauty to humble the mighty Australians.

In the series-levelling win on Friday, Rohit Sharma was at his belligerent best, exhibiting his six-hitting prowess as India won by six wickets in an eight-over contest that was reduced due to rain. A target of 91 was chased down with four balls as India bounced back from a fatal loss in Mohali.

The showstopper was the Indian captain as Rohit paced the chase perfectly, dropped anchor when Adam Zampa sneaked out three crucial wickets and then picked up the momentum with Dinesh Karthik essaying into the finisher’s role at ease.

KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya have looked solid with good knocks under their belts and will aim to fire on all cylinders in a must-win encounter. Virat Kohli is fresh on the back of an exuberant T20I century and although his knocks haven’t been impactful in this series, the modern master’s presence will give the team much batting depth and experience.

Bumrah Returns

India was bolstered with Bumrah’s return as the team ticked most of the boxes with the likes of Axar Patel and Karthik playing their roles to perfection. Bhuvneshwar Kumar was torn apart in the first T20I as he leaked 52 runs in his quota of four overs and while Umesh Yadav made way for Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar was omitted from the playing XI with India beefing its batting with Rishabh Pant in the second T20I.

There was a lot of debate around Dinesh Karthik being preferred over Rishabh Pant but the team management hasn’t given any indication of who their preferred choice is. However, in the final T20I, Rohit might not tinker with the Playing XI that took the field in Nagpur, which means both the wicket-keepers will be in the eleven.

Green, Wade pose a serious threat

From Australia’s point of view, the form of Cameron Green and Matthew Wade has been its biggest takeaway. While Green played an outstanding knock during the opener in a tall chase of 209 in Mohali, Wade displayed his batting pyrotechnics in Nagpur.

An unbeaten 43 off 20 deliveries in the rain-curtailed second T20I match where the Australian dismantled Harshal in the final over, gave a glimpse of the finishing kick that the wicketkeeper-batsman brings to the table. The form of Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell has been under the spotlight and it will be interesting to see how Finch helps the duo iron out their form issues.

While Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins continue to lead the bowling attack, Nathan Ellis stood out in the first T20I with a three-wicket haul and Zampa showed his prowess by spinning a web in Nagpur.

BY VS ARAVIND

IND vs AUS PREDICTED PLAYING XI

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia: Aaron Finch, Cameron Green, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis, Tim David, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

IND vs AUS 3rd T20I DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM PREDICTION

Wicketkeeper: Matthew Wade

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Hardik Pandya, Cameron Green, Axar Patel

Bowlers: Josh Hazlewood, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

Team Composition: IND 6:5 AUS | Credits Left: 14.0