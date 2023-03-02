India vs Australia 3rd Test Live Score, Day 2: Pujara joins Rohit after Lyon removes Gill; IND trails by 64 vs AUS

DAY 1 REVIEW

From India losing half its side to spin for less than 50, to Todd Murphy looking like he has got Virat Kohli’s number, taking the former India captain’s wicket for the second time in as many Tests, to failing to make 150 having elected to bat first, it was a dismal day for India. For Australia, it was one where fortunes fluctuated on a minefield of a pitch - Matt Kuhnemann got his first Test five-for, and his side started well with the bat before losing quick wickets towards the fag end, to be 156 for four at Stumps on day one of the third Border-Gavaskar Test in Indore. In the end, the frazzled minds and tortured techniques from the Delhi Test looked like memories of a distant past as Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne battled hard to keep the visitor alive in the series, albeit with slices of luck. - Ayan Acharya