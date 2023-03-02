India vs Australia 3rd Test Live Score, Day 2: Pujara joins Rohit after Lyon removes Gill; IND trails by 64 vs AUS

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the second day of the third Test between India and Australia from the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore.
India vs Australia Live Score: Get all the latest updates, commentary and highlights from the second day of the third Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test in Indore.
Most wickets for India across formats (innings):
- 953 (499) - Anil Kumble
- 707 (442) - Harbhajan Singh
- 688* (347) - Ravichandran Ashwin
- 687 (448) - Kapil Dev
- 597 (373) - Zaheer Khan
Nathan Lyon gave the breakthrough to Australia just after lunch and the visitors have done well to not give any freebie runs. Rohit joined by Pujara will need to take things slowly here as quick wickets might close the game for India on day 2 itself. India trails by 64 at the moment.
Indian pacer to take 100 plus Test wickets at home:
- Kapil Dev - 219 wickets
- Javagal Srinath - 108 wiclets
- Zaheer Khan - 104 wiclets
- Ishant Sharma - 104 wiclets
- Umesh Yadav - 101 wiclets
Nathan Lyon strikes! Shubman Gill tries to go for the big one but the ball spins in and crashes into the stumps to give Australia the first wicket. In comes Cheteshwar Pujara at number four to face his biggest nemesis, Nathan Lyon. Five gone, India 15 for one.
Shubman Gill b Lyon 5(15)
Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill walks out after lunch to face Nathan Lyon.
Rohit and Gill ensure there is no damage in the first session. Rohit was in a bit of trouble last ball before lunch as Kuhnemann beat him comprehensively by turning it away outside off. There was an umpire review for stumping but Rohit was easily in. A huge session coming up for India, which still has a 75-run deficit to erase. Join us in 40 minutes.
The left-arm spinner beats Gill with some sharp turn outside off. Gill goes back in his crease and pushes one through covers for a single off the last ball. India 9/0 in 2 overs.
Starc comes from over the wicket. Drifted on the pads first ball and this goes for four leg-byes. Rohit is off the mark with a single, flicking a leg-stump line delivery to deep square. Gill opens his account with a push to mid-on for one more. A couple more for Rohit with a well-timed flick off the pads. India 8/0 in 1 over.
OUT! Ashwin gets the last man Lyon, who goes for a sweep only to see his stumps disturbed. Australia all out for 197 after losing six wickets for just 11 runs. Ashwin and Umesh picked three each today to breathe life into this contest. Handscomb and Green were bent on batting India out of this game in the morning but little did they know that yet another precipitous collapse awaited the visitors. However, India still has a tough ask ahead as it will first need to erase a 88-run deficit.
OUT! Murphy’s off-stump goes cartwheeling too as Umesh comes from around the wicket and gets the ball to angle in. Australia now has lost five wickets for 11 runs.
OUT! Ashwin gets his second wicket. Carey is trapped leg-before. He took a big stride forward to defend but missed and the ball thudded into the front pad. Niton Menon gives it out straightaway, Carey reviews but this is hitting leg-stump and he has to go. Australia 196/8 in 75 overs.
Alex Carey lbw b R. Ashwin 3(7b)
Umesh sends Starc’s off-stump flying. He comes around the wicket, angles the ball into the left-hander from back-of-a-length and Starc tamely looks to push at it and misses. This marks Umesh’s 100th wicket in India.
Carey is off the mark with a sweep off Ashwin, which fetches him a single.
WICKET! Umesh gets the other set batter Green in the next over. Umesh gets the ball to move in from back-of-a-length. Green is beaten on the inside edge as the ball clips his back pad. Joel Wilson gives it out, Green reviews but ball-tracking shows it was just clipping top of leg-stump on umpire’s call.
Ashwin strikes! Handscomb plants his front leg forward to defend. The ball goes off the inside edge and Shreyas Iyer completes a sharp take at short-leg. Alex Carey comes in next.
Peter Handscomb c Shreyas Iyer b R. Ashwin 19(98b 1x4)
Ashwin replaces Axar. He comes around the wicket. Green and Handscomb step out and defend comfortably as both continue to bat India out of this contest.
Green steps out off the last ball of this Jadeja over and smashes this over mid-on for a boundary. Australia 171/4 in 64 overs.
Green gets an outside edge but Shreyas Iyer is late to react at silly point and lets go of a sharp chance. Australia 166/4 in 61 overs.
After two consecutive maidens, Jadeja finally gives something away. It is a full delivery outside off and Handscomb pushes it through covers for a single. Australia 164/4 in 60 overs.
FOUR! Full on middle and off and Green drives this past a diving Ashwin at mid-off to collect four runs. Australia 160/4 in 57 overs.
Jadeja keeps it tight, on the stumps and flat, and starts his day with a maiden over. Australia yet to score today.
Mohammed Siraj to Cameron Green to start the day. Siraj is on the money and starts off with a maiden over. Australia 156/4 in 55 overs.
From India losing half its side to spin for less than 50, to Todd Murphy looking like he has got Virat Kohli’s number, taking the former India captain’s wicket for the second time in as many Tests, to failing to make 150 having elected to bat first, it was a dismal day for India. For Australia, it was one where fortunes fluctuated on a minefield of a pitch - Matt Kuhnemann got his first Test five-for, and his side started well with the bat before losing quick wickets towards the fag end, to be 156 for four at Stumps on day one of the third Border-Gavaskar Test in Indore. In the end, the frazzled minds and tortured techniques from the Delhi Test looked like memories of a distant past as Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne battled hard to keep the visitor alive in the series, albeit with slices of luck. - Ayan Acharya