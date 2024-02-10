MagazineBuy Print

IND vs AUS Live Streaming Info, U-19 World Cup 2024 Final: When and where to watch India vs Australia?

India vs Australia: Here is all you need to know about the ICC U-19 World Cup 2024 final between IND and AUS, to be held in Benoni on Sunday. 

Published : Feb 10, 2024 18:45 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Indian players during the ICC U-19 Men’s World Cup 2024 semifinal.
Indian players during the ICC U-19 Men’s World Cup 2024 semifinal. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Indian players during the ICC U-19 Men’s World Cup 2024 semifinal. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Five-time champion India will face Australia in the ICC U-19 World Cup 2024 final at Willowmoore Park in Benoni on Sunday.

Here is all you to need to know about the match:

When will IND vs AUS U-19 World Cup final be played?

The ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2024 final between India and Australia will be played on Sunday, February 11. 

Where will IND vs AUS U-19 World Cup final be played?

The ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2024 final between India and Australia will be held at Willowmoore Park, Benoni in South Africa.

When will IND vs AUS U-19 World Cup final start? 

The ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2024 final between India and Australia begin at 1:30 PM IST. The toss will be held at 1:00 PM IST. 

Where to watch IND vs AUS U-19 World Cup final on TV?

The ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2024 final between India and Australia will be aired LIVE on the  Star Sports Network

Where to watch IND vs AUS U-19 World Cup final online? 

The ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2024 final between India and Australia will be streamed LIVE on the  Disney+Hotstar app and website. 

