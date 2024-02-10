IND vs AUS Live Streaming Info, U-19 World Cup 2024 Final: When and where to watch India vs Australia?

Five-time champion India will face Australia in the ICC U-19 World Cup 2024 final at Willowmoore Park in Benoni on Sunday.

Here is all you to need to know about the match:

When will IND vs AUS U-19 World Cup final be played?

The ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2024 final between India and Australia will be played on Sunday, February 11.

Where will IND vs AUS U-19 World Cup final be played?

The ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2024 final between India and Australia will be held at Willowmoore Park, Benoni in South Africa.

When will IND vs AUS U-19 World Cup final start?

The ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2024 final between India and Australia begin at 1:30 PM IST. The toss will be held at 1:00 PM IST.

Where to watch IND vs AUS U-19 World Cup final on TV?

The ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2024 final between India and Australia will be aired LIVE on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch IND vs AUS U-19 World Cup final online?

The ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2024 final between India and Australia will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.