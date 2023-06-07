IND vs AUS Dream 11 prediction, WTC Final 2023: India vs Australia Playing 11 updates, fantasy picks, pitch report, squads 

Published : Jun 07, 2023 08:41 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Rohit Sharma will be leading India in his 50th Test and the first ICC final at the Oval on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Reuters

India will take on Australia in the second ICC World Test Championship final at the Kennington Oval in London from Wednesday.

While India finished runner-up in the previous cycle, the Aussies are featuring in their first appearance in the summit clash. India had won its last match at the Oval here in 2021, while Australia had lost its previous encounter at the venue in 2019.

Ahead of the all-important clash, here is a look at the predicted XIs for the WTC final:

India Predicted XI

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin/Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat/Umesh Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Australia Predicted XI

David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland.

IND vs AUS WTC final Dream 11 prediction Wicketkeepers: Alex Carey Batters: Steve Smith (c), Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Travis Head All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Cameron Green Bowlers: Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami (vc), Pat Cummins Team Composition: IND 6:5 AUS Credits Left: 8.5

Oval Pitch conditions

The Oval has generally been a good surface to score in the last 10 years. It has the third highest runs per over – 3.39 -- amongst seven grounds including Lord’s, Old Trafford, Headingley, Trent Bridge, Edgbaston, and Rose Bowl.

However, there is something for the bowlers as well. A wicket falls every 54 balls or after 30 runs here. In the first two innings, teams rely on pace bowlers to pick wickets and restrict the run-scoring – 27.51 average, 3.19 economy, and 51.45 strike rate.

India has played 14 Test matches at this venue, winning two, losing three and drawing seven of them. The last time India played at The Oval, it won by 157 runs against England in 2021.

Australia has played 34 matches at this venue, winning seven, losing 17, and drawn 14 of them. The last time it played at The Oval, it lost by 137 runs against England in 2019.

SQUADS:

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Srikar Bharat(w), Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Jaydev Unadkat.

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland, Josh Inglis, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Marcus Harris.