Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 10.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

WTC Final 2023: Oval pitch report; India, Australia playing record; key stats

WTC Final 2023: India won the last time it played at The Oval in London while Australia lost in its previous match at the venue.

Published : Jun 06, 2023 11:06 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
India captain Rohit Sharma will be leading the side in an away Test for the first time during the WTC 2023 Final against Australia at the Oval.
India captain Rohit Sharma will be leading the side in an away Test for the first time during the WTC 2023 Final against Australia at the Oval. | Photo Credit: ICC
infoIcon

India captain Rohit Sharma will be leading the side in an away Test for the first time during the WTC 2023 Final against Australia at the Oval. | Photo Credit: ICC

The World Test Championship Final 2023 between India and Australia will be played at the Kennington Oval Ground in London, England from Tuesday.

The historic Oval ground has hosted 104 matches so far in which the teams have opted to bat first in 88 games. The team batting first has won 38 matches while the fielding first team has won 29 games so far. In the last decade, teams have opted to field first in five out of nine matches played, winning two and losing three.

ALSO READ
IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma in England - Bittersweet tale eyeing another chapter in WTC Final

The Oval has generally been a good surface to score in the last 10 years. It has the third highest runs per over – 3.39 -- amongst seven grounds including Lord’s, Old Trafford, Headingley, Trent Bridge, Edgbaston, and Rose Bowl.

However, there is something for the bowlers as well. A wicket falls every 54 balls or after 30 runs here. In the first two innings, teams rely on pace bowlers to pick wickets and restrict the run scoring – 27.51 average, 3.19 economy, and 51.45 strike rate.

Spinners generally come into play in the next two innings – striking every 50 balls at an average of 26.57. Overall, the ground has the best strike rate for spinners – 58.8, second best average 32.31, and third best economy 3.29 among the seven grounds in the last decade.

Innings-wise bowling averages at the Oval

Innings Pace Average Spin Average
1st 26.97 50.4
2nd 28.05 36.38
3rd 31.13 26.69
4th 33.72 26.46

India and Australia Playing Record at the Oval

India has played 14 Test matches at this venue, winning two, losing three and drawing seven of them. The last time India played at The Oval, it won by 157 runs against England in 2021.

Australia has played 34 matches at this venue, winning seven, losing 17, and drawn 14 of them. The last time it played at The Oval, it lost by 137 runs against England in 2019.

Related Topics

WTC final 2023 /

ICC World Test Championship /

Kennington Oval /

the oval

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WTC Final 2023: India shouldn’t wary of leaving out one of spin legend if conditions demand, says Hussain
    PTI
  2. IPL trends - 200-plus totals, impact of Impact Player, and rise of Indian finishers
    N. Sudarshan
  3. WTC Final 2023: Oval pitch report; India, Australia playing record; key stats
    Team Sportstar
  4. Australia coach Arnold wants ‘revenge’ over Messi’s Argentina
    AFP
  5. Who is Ange Postecoglou, Tottenham’s new managerial target
    Pranay Rajiv
READ MORE STORIES

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. WTC Final 2023: India shouldn’t wary of leaving out one of spin legend if conditions demand, says Hussain
    PTI
  2. WTC Final 2023: Oval pitch report; India, Australia playing record; key stats
    Team Sportstar
  3. World Test Championship: Best bowlers in 2021-23 cycle
    Team Sportstar
  4. England’s Moeen considering Test return ahead of Ashes - reports
    Reuters
  5. WTC Final 2023: We don’t feel any pressure of trying to win an ICC trophy, says Rahul Dravid
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WTC Final 2023: India shouldn’t wary of leaving out one of spin legend if conditions demand, says Hussain
    PTI
  2. IPL trends - 200-plus totals, impact of Impact Player, and rise of Indian finishers
    N. Sudarshan
  3. WTC Final 2023: Oval pitch report; India, Australia playing record; key stats
    Team Sportstar
  4. Australia coach Arnold wants ‘revenge’ over Messi’s Argentina
    AFP
  5. Who is Ange Postecoglou, Tottenham’s new managerial target
    Pranay Rajiv
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment