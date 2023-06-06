WTC Final 2023: Oval pitch report; India, Australia playing record; key stats

Published : Jun 06, 2023 11:06 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

India captain Rohit Sharma will be leading the side in an away Test for the first time during the WTC 2023 Final against Australia at the Oval.

The World Test Championship Final 2023 between India and Australia will be played at the Kennington Oval Ground in London, England from Tuesday.

The historic Oval ground has hosted 104 matches so far in which the teams have opted to bat first in 88 games. The team batting first has won 38 matches while the fielding first team has won 29 games so far. In the last decade, teams have opted to field first in five out of nine matches played, winning two and losing three.

The Oval has generally been a good surface to score in the last 10 years. It has the third highest runs per over – 3.39 -- amongst seven grounds including Lord’s, Old Trafford, Headingley, Trent Bridge, Edgbaston, and Rose Bowl.

However, there is something for the bowlers as well. A wicket falls every 54 balls or after 30 runs here. In the first two innings, teams rely on pace bowlers to pick wickets and restrict the run scoring – 27.51 average, 3.19 economy, and 51.45 strike rate.

Spinners generally come into play in the next two innings – striking every 50 balls at an average of 26.57. Overall, the ground has the best strike rate for spinners – 58.8, second best average 32.31, and third best economy 3.29 among the seven grounds in the last decade.

Innings-wise bowling averages at the Oval

Innings Pace Average Spin Average 1st 26.97 50.4 2nd 28.05 36.38 3rd 31.13 26.69 4th 33.72 26.46

India and Australia Playing Record at the Oval

India has played 14 Test matches at this venue, winning two, losing three and drawing seven of them. The last time India played at The Oval, it won by 157 runs against England in 2021.

Australia has played 34 matches at this venue, winning seven, losing 17, and drawn 14 of them. The last time it played at The Oval, it lost by 137 runs against England in 2019.