IND vs BAN head-to-head record in ODIs: India vs Bangladesh most runs, wickets, stats

India will face Bangladesh in a three-match ODI series, starting on Sunday in Mirpur. The last time the two teams locked horns in an ODI match was during the 2019 World Cup. India had won that game by 28 runs in Birmingham. India last played an ODI in Bangladesh in June 2015. While the Men in Blue emerged victorious by 77 runs in that encounter in Mirpur, they lost the three-match series 1-2.
Fourth-ranked India enters the series as favourite against a seventh-placed Bangladesh side, which will be missing its captain Tamim Iqbal.
India’s mammoth 370 for four during the 2011 World Cup remains the highest team score in ODIs between the two sides. India opener Virender Sehwag struck a blistering 140-ball 175 in that game to set up a 87-run win for the Men in Blue. All-rounder Stuart Binny’s six for four against the Tigers are the best bowling figures by an Indian in ODIs and helped India defend by a mere 105 runs as Bangladesh folded for 58 - its joint-lowest score in 50-over cricket.
While Bangladesh lags behind India in ODI head-to-head numbers, playing at home against the Men in Blue has been slightly more rewarding for the Tigers. On top of winning the series 2-1 the last time India visited, Bangladesh also registered its first-ever ODI win over the Men in Blue at home, in Dhaka in December 2004.
Virat Kohli and skipper Rohit Sharma, who return to the squad after being rested for the New Zealand series, are the top run-getters in ODIs between India and Bangladesh. Among bowlers, Mustafizur Rahman (20 wickets in seven matches) boasts of an exceptional record against India in the format and will be key in Bangladesh’s bid to stage an upset.
MOST RUNS IN INDIA VS BANGLADESH ODIS
|Batter
|Matches
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|Highest Score
|Virat Kohli (IND)
|12
|680
|75.55
|99.27
|136
|Rohit Sharma (IND)
|13
|660
|60.00
|93.35
|137
|Mushfiqur Rahim (BAN)
|22
|628
|34.88
|76.02
|117
|Tamim Iqbal (BAN)
|19
|596
|33.11
|84.90
|70
|Gautam Gambhir (IND)
|11
|592
|59.20
|90.79
|107*
MOST WICKETS IN INDIA VS BANGLADESH ODIS
|Bowler
|Matches
|Wickets
|Economy Rate
|Average
|Best Bowling
|Mashrafe Mortaza (BAN)
|20
|23
|5.09
|37.04
|4/38
|Mustafizur Rahman (BAN)
|7
|20
|5.45
|17.00
|6/43
|Shakib Al Hasan (BAN)
|18
|19
|4.93
|40.05
|3/27
|Mohammad Rafique (BAN)
|14
|18
|4.71
|32.50
|3/35
|Ajit Agarkar (IND)
|8
|16
|4.04
|17.93
|3/18