IND vs BAN head-to-head record in ODIs: India vs Bangladesh most runs, wickets, stats

India will face Bangladesh in a three-match ODI series, starting on Sunday in Mirpur. The last time the two teams locked horns in an ODI match was during the 2019 World Cup. India had won that game by 28 runs in Birmingham. India last played an ODI in Bangladesh in June 2015. While the Men in Blue emerged victorious by 77 runs in that encounter in Mirpur, they lost the three-match series 1-2.

Fourth-ranked India enters the series as favourite against a seventh-placed Bangladesh side, which will be missing its captain Tamim Iqbal.

INDIA VS BANGLADESH HEAD-TO-HEAD STATS IN ODIS Matches played: 36 India won: 30 Bangladesh won: 5 No result: 1 Last result: India won by 28 runs (Birmingham; July 2019) Last five results: IND won - 5; BAN won - 0

India’s mammoth 370 for four during the 2011 World Cup remains the highest team score in ODIs between the two sides. India opener Virender Sehwag struck a blistering 140-ball 175 in that game to set up a 87-run win for the Men in Blue. All-rounder Stuart Binny’s six for four against the Tigers are the best bowling figures by an Indian in ODIs and helped India defend by a mere 105 runs as Bangladesh folded for 58 - its joint-lowest score in 50-over cricket.

INDIA VS BANGLADESH HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN ODIS IND (highest score) vs BAN: 370/4 (50) - India won by 87 runs (Mirpur; February 2011) IND (lowest score) vs BAN: 105 (25.3) - India won by 47 runs (Mirpur; June 2014) BAN (highest score) vs IND: 307 (49.4) - Bangladesh won by 79 runs (Mirpur; June 2015) BAN (lowest score) vs IND: 58 (17.4) - India won by 47 runs (Mirpur; June 2014) IND (highest individual score) vs BAN: Virender Sehwag 175 (140) (Mirpur; February 2011) IND (best bowling figures) vs BAN: Stuart Binny 6/4 (4.4) (Mirpur; June 2014) BAN (highest individual score) vs IND: Litton Das 121 (117) (Dubai; September 2018) BAN (best bowling figures) vs IND: Mustafizur Rahman 6/43 (10) (Mirpur; June 2015)

While Bangladesh lags behind India in ODI head-to-head numbers, playing at home against the Men in Blue has been slightly more rewarding for the Tigers. On top of winning the series 2-1 the last time India visited, Bangladesh also registered its first-ever ODI win over the Men in Blue at home, in Dhaka in December 2004.

INDIA VS BANGLADESH HEAD-TO-HEAD STATS IN ODIS IN BANGLADESH Matches played: 22 India won: 17 Bangladesh won: 4 No result: 1 Last result: India won by 77 runs (Mirpur; June 2015) Last five results: IND won - 3; BAN won - 2

Virat Kohli and skipper Rohit Sharma, who return to the squad after being rested for the New Zealand series, are the top run-getters in ODIs between India and Bangladesh. Among bowlers, Mustafizur Rahman (20 wickets in seven matches) boasts of an exceptional record against India in the format and will be key in Bangladesh’s bid to stage an upset.

MOST RUNS IN INDIA VS BANGLADESH ODIS

Batter Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Highest Score Virat Kohli (IND) 12 680 75.55 99.27 136 Rohit Sharma (IND) 13 660 60.00 93.35 137 Mushfiqur Rahim (BAN) 22 628 34.88 76.02 117 Tamim Iqbal (BAN) 19 596 33.11 84.90 70 Gautam Gambhir (IND) 11 592 59.20 90.79 107*

MOST WICKETS IN INDIA VS BANGLADESH ODIS