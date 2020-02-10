U-19 World Cup final fight: Twitter reacts to incident

Bangladesh won its maiden U-19 World Cup with a 3-wicket win over India in the final on Sunday. Captain Akbar Ali anchored a tricky chase of 173 with a 77-ball 43 as Bangladesh won with 23 balls to spare after the target was revised to 170 in 46 overs following a brief rain interrruption.

As the Bangladeshi boys created history, few players from both sides nearly came to blows at the end of the game and it was India coach Paras Mhambrey, who was seen urging his boys to keep calm as opposition leading pacer Shoriful Islam was seen swearing expletives on camera.

The scuffle has led to reactions on Twitter between fans as some claimed it to be Indian players' failure to control their emotions while a video footage shows one of the Bangladesh players celebrating wildly in front of their opposition after Rakibul Hasan hit the winning runs.

‘People have long memories’



Note to that Bangladesh player/reserve that jumped aggressively at the Indian team that had just lost the biggest game of their lives. #Under19WorldCup #INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/UiW0T62Fz4 — Edges & Sledges Cricket Podcast (@1tip1hand) February 9, 2020

Not Acceptable In Cricket.



Bangladesh And India Player fight After #U19CWCFinal. 'Shameful' pic.twitter.com/wvrMRtldxq — CricketMAN (@Man4Cricket) February 10, 2020

Commentator Harsha Bhogle also spoke about the incident, saying that the Boards have to make sure the players show their respect to the opponent.

The one thing I would like young cricketers to imbibe is that once the contest is over, you shake hands with the opponent. It is one of the enduring aspects of our game & it cannot be disrespected. I hope the BCCI and the BCB feel the need to drive the point home to their players — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 10, 2020

India captain Priyam Garg has called the aggressive celebration of Bangladesh players as 'dirty' following their maiden title triumph at the Under-19 World Cup.

"We were easy. We think it’s part and parcel of the game - you win some and you lose some. But their reaction was dirty. I think it shouldn’t have happened. But it’s okay,” Garg was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

His opposite number Ali apologised on behalf of his teammates.

“As a youngster, it shouldn’t happen. In any position, in any manner, we have to show respect to the opponent, we should have respect for the game. Cricket is known for being a gentleman’s game. So I’ll say, I’ll be sorry for my team,” said Ali.

India's manager Anil Patel said that the ICC has taken serious note of the aggressive celebrations by Bangladesh players after their World Cup triumph and will be reviewing the footage of the final game’s last few minutes.