IND vs ENG 1st Test Dream11 Prediction: India vs England predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads

India and England will face off in the first Test of the five-match series at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad.

Virat Kohli won’t be available for the first two Tests due to personal reasons. For England, Shoaib Bashir will miss the first Test due to a delay in visa processing.

India Predicted XI

Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, R. Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

England Predicted XI

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Ben Foakes(w), Rehan Ahmed, Jack Leach, Tom Hartley, Mark Wood

IND vs ENG 1st Test DREAM11 PREDICTION WICKET-KEEPER KL Rahul, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Foakes BATTERS Rohit Sharma, Zack Crawley, Yashasvi Jaiswal ALL-ROUNDERS Joe Root (VC), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja (C) BOWLERS Jasprit Bumrah, Jack Leach Team Composition: IND 6: 5 ENG Credits Left 9.5

SQUADS ENGLAND Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Ben Foakes(wk), Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson, Jack Leach, James Anderson, Daniel Lawrence, Gus Atkinson, Tom Hartley, Rehan Ahmed INDIA Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Srikar Bharat (wk), Dhruv Jurel, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel