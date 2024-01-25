IND vs ENG 1st Test Dream11 Prediction: India vs England predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads

India and England will face off in the first Test of the five-match series at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad.
Virat Kohli won’t be available for the first two Tests due to personal reasons. For England, Shoaib Bashir will miss the first Test due to a delay in visa processing.
India Predicted XI
Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, R. Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
England Predicted XI
Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Ben Foakes(w), Rehan Ahmed, Jack Leach, Tom Hartley, Mark Wood
IND vs ENG 1st Test DREAM11 PREDICTION
WICKET-KEEPER
BATTERS
ALL-ROUNDERS
BOWLERS
SQUADS
ENGLAND
INDIA
