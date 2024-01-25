MagazineBuy Print

IND vs ENG 1st Test Dream11 Prediction: India vs England predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads

IND vs ENG: Here are all the predictions, fantasy teams and tips, and squads for the first Test match between India and England, which begins on Thursday in Hyderabad.

Published : Jan 25, 2024 06:23 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Dhruv Jurel during a practice session ahead of the first cricket test match between India and England at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, in Hyderabad
India’s Dhruv Jurel during a practice session ahead of the first cricket test match between India and England at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, in Hyderabad | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

India’s Dhruv Jurel during a practice session ahead of the first cricket test match between India and England at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, in Hyderabad | Photo Credit: PTI

India and England will face off in the first Test of the five-match series at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad.

Virat Kohli won’t be available for the first two Tests due to personal reasons. For England, Shoaib Bashir will miss the first Test due to a delay in visa processing.

India Predicted XI

Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, R. Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

England Predicted XI

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Ben Foakes(w), Rehan Ahmed, Jack Leach, Tom Hartley, Mark Wood

IND vs ENG 1st Test DREAM11 PREDICTION
WICKET-KEEPER
KL Rahul, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Foakes
BATTERS
Rohit Sharma, Zack Crawley, Yashasvi Jaiswal
ALL-ROUNDERS
Joe Root (VC), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja (C)
BOWLERS
Jasprit Bumrah, Jack Leach
Team Composition: IND 6: 5 ENG Credits Left 9.5
SQUADS
ENGLAND
Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Ben Foakes(wk), Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson, Jack Leach, James Anderson, Daniel Lawrence, Gus Atkinson, Tom Hartley, Rehan Ahmed
INDIA
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Srikar Bharat (wk), Dhruv Jurel, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel

