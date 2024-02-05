MagazineBuy Print

IND vs ENG: Gill undergoes scans on injured finger, says would be fine

Though Gill batted on day 3, scoring a 147-ball 104 and playing a crucial role in India’s 106-runs series-levelling win in the five-match rubber, he did not come out to the field on Monday.

Published : Feb 05, 2024 17:20 IST , Visakhapatnam - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Gill had hurriedly left the ground at the end of the day’s play on Sunday after hurting his right index finger
Gill had hurriedly left the ground at the end of the day's play on Sunday after hurting his right index finger | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Gill had hurriedly left the ground at the end of the day’s play on Sunday after hurting his right index finger | Photo Credit: PTI

Indian batter Shubman Gill on Monday played down the finger injury which kept him off the field on the fourth day of the second Test against England here, revealing that scans have not thrown up anything of concern and he would be fine in the next few days.

Though Gill batted on day 3, scoring a 147-ball 104 and playing a crucial role in India’s 106-runs series-levelling win in the five-match rubber, he did not come out to the field on Monday.

Sarfaraz Khan substituted for him on the field.

Gill had hurriedly left the ground at the end of the day’s play on Sunday after hurting his right index finger, and after the match drew to a close on Monday, he revealed that he had gone for scans.

ALSO READ: WTC 2023-25 Points Table after IND vs ENG 2nd Test: India jumps to 2nd, England languishes in 8th spot

“I had to go for the scans yesterday, so they rushed me off (to know) like how sore is my finger in the evening... to check that and to know how am I feeling,” Gill told the host broadcaster after India’s win, adding that he would be fine.

Earlier on Monday, the Indian team management issued a statement saying, “Shubman Gill hurt his right index finger while fielding on Day 2. He won’t be taking the field today.” A vital member in the slip cordon, Gill had taken four catches during England’s first innings.

The third match of the series will be played in Rajkot from February 15.

