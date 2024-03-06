The five-match Test series is finally coming into last act as India and England take on each other in fifth Test at the picturesque Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamsala starting Thursday.
England has already announced its playing XI with Mark Wood replacing Ollie Robinson as the only change.
INDIA PREDICTED PLAYING XI
Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah.
ENGLAND PLAYING XI
Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Tom Hartley, Shoaib Bashir, James Anderson, Mark Wood.
IND VS END 5TH TEST DREAM11 PREDICTION
WICKET-KEEPER
BATTERS
ALL-ROUNDERS
BOWLERS
IND VS ENG 5TH TEST LIVE STREAMING AND TELECAST DETAILS
The fifth Test between India and England in Dharamsala will be telecast live on the Sports18 network from 9:30 AM IST. The match can also be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website.
Latest on Sportstar
- Germany Chancellor Scholz marks 100-day countdown to Euro 2024
- IND vs ENG 5th Test Dream11 Prediction: India vs England predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
- GG-W vs RCB-W Live Score: Toss at 7:00 PM
- IND vs ENG, 5th Test LIVE Streaming Info: When and where to watch the fifth Test between India and England
- FC Goa vs East Bengal LIVE, FCG v EBFC, ISL 2023-24: Match updates, preview and more
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE