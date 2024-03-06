MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND vs ENG 5th Test Dream11 Prediction: India vs England predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads

IND vs ENG, 5th Test: England named one change to its playing XI with Mark Wood replacing Ollie Robinson.

Published : Mar 06, 2024 18:37 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Shubham Gill and Kuldeep Yadav during the practice session ahead of the India vs England final test match at HPCA Ground in Dharamshala.
Shubham Gill and Kuldeep Yadav during the practice session ahead of the India vs England final test match at HPCA Ground in Dharamshala. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV/ The Hindu
infoIcon

Shubham Gill and Kuldeep Yadav during the practice session ahead of the India vs England final test match at HPCA Ground in Dharamshala. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV/ The Hindu

The five-match Test series is finally coming into last act as India and England take on each other in fifth Test at the picturesque Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamsala starting Thursday.

England has already announced its playing XI with Mark Wood replacing Ollie Robinson as the only change.

INDIA PREDICTED PLAYING XI

Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah.

ENGLAND PLAYING XI

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Tom Hartley, Shoaib Bashir, James Anderson, Mark Wood.

IND VS END 5TH TEST DREAM11 PREDICTION
WICKET-KEEPER
Dhruv Jurel, Jonny Bairstow
BATTERS
Yashasvi Jaiswal (c), Zak Crawley, Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma
ALL-ROUNDERS
Joe Root, Ravindra Jadeja
BOWLERS
Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Mark Wood, Kuldeep Yadav
Team Composition: IND 7:4 ENG Credits Left: 12

IND VS ENG 5TH TEST LIVE STREAMING AND TELECAST DETAILS

The fifth Test between India and England in Dharamsala will be telecast live on the Sports18 network from 9:30 AM IST. The match can also be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website.

Related Topics

India /

England

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Germany Chancellor Scholz marks 100-day countdown to Euro 2024
    Reuters
  2. IND vs ENG 5th Test Dream11 Prediction: India vs England predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  3. GG-W vs RCB-W Live Score: Toss at 7:00 PM
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs ENG, 5th Test LIVE Streaming Info: When and where to watch the fifth Test between India and England
    Team Sportstar
  5. FC Goa vs East Bengal LIVE, FCG v EBFC, ISL 2023-24: Match updates, preview and more
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. IND vs ENG 5th Test Dream11 Prediction: India vs England predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs ENG, 5th Test LIVE Streaming Info: When and where to watch the fifth Test between India and England
    Team Sportstar
  3. Kane Williamson declines allegations that New Zealand ‘forced’ Neil Wagner to retire
    PTI
  4. IND vs ENG: Rohit Sharma hails Ashwin as ‘big match-winner’ ahead of spin wizard’s landmark 100th Test
    Shayan Acharya
  5. IND vs ENG: ‘India’s skill has been a lot better than ours,’ says Stokes ahead of fifth Test
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Germany Chancellor Scholz marks 100-day countdown to Euro 2024
    Reuters
  2. IND vs ENG 5th Test Dream11 Prediction: India vs England predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  3. GG-W vs RCB-W Live Score: Toss at 7:00 PM
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs ENG, 5th Test LIVE Streaming Info: When and where to watch the fifth Test between India and England
    Team Sportstar
  5. FC Goa vs East Bengal LIVE, FCG v EBFC, ISL 2023-24: Match updates, preview and more
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment