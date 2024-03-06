IND vs ENG 5th Test Dream11 Prediction: India vs England predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads

The five-match Test series is finally coming into last act as India and England take on each other in fifth Test at the picturesque Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamsala starting Thursday.

England has already announced its playing XI with Mark Wood replacing Ollie Robinson as the only change.

INDIA PREDICTED PLAYING XI

Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah.

ENGLAND PLAYING XI

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Tom Hartley, Shoaib Bashir, James Anderson, Mark Wood.

IND VS END 5TH TEST DREAM11 PREDICTION WICKET-KEEPER Dhruv Jurel, Jonny Bairstow BATTERS Yashasvi Jaiswal (c), Zak Crawley, Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma ALL-ROUNDERS Joe Root, Ravindra Jadeja BOWLERS Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Mark Wood, Kuldeep Yadav Team Composition: IND 7:4 ENG Credits Left: 12

IND VS ENG 5TH TEST LIVE STREAMING AND TELECAST DETAILS

The fifth Test between India and England in Dharamsala will be telecast live on the Sports18 network from 9:30 AM IST. The match can also be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website.