IND vs ENG: Rohit Sharma slams hundred during India vs England third Test

India skipper Rohit Sharma slammed his 11th century in the longest format of the game during the opening day of the third Test between India and England at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Thursday.

Published : Feb 15, 2024 14:34 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Rohit Sharma in action against England during the third Test in Rajkot.
India’s Rohit Sharma in action against England during the third Test in Rajkot. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI/The Hindu
infoIcon

India’s Rohit Sharma in action against England during the third Test in Rajkot. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI/The Hindu

Rohit Sharma slammed his 11th century in the longest format of the game during the opening day of the third Test between India and England at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Thursday.

It was Rohit’s first Test hundred since his 103 against West Indies at Roseau in July last year, and also his first in the last 10 innings. The 36-year-old is coming off a lean patch in Test cricket, and had failed to register a fifty in his last eight innings.

On Thursday, the skipper opened the innings with Yashasvi Jaiswal and saw his opening partner, Shubman Gill and Rajat Patidar return to the hut early on as India was left struggling at 33 for three. From there on, Rohit and Ravindra Jadeja helped India recover with a hundred-run stand for the fourth wicket.

Rohit had his fair share of luck and was dropped in the slips by Joe Root when he was on 27. When he was batting on 29, Rohit was adjudged leg-before-wicket by on-field umpire Joel Wilson off the bowling of James Anderson before he had the decision overturned owing to an inside edge.

Rohit is the seventh Indian captain to score a Test hundred against England and the first since 2018.

Enroute to his hundred, Rohit also went past MS Dhoni’s Test sixes tally of 78. The Indian skipper now has the second-most maximums for India in Tests, after Virender Sehwag.

