IND vs ENG, 3rd Test Live: India, England to battle it out for series lead at Rajkot; Toss at 9 AM

Preview

If England is deemed the epitome of new-age Test cricket under Ben Stokes, who will play his 100th Test here, India is a concoction of new and moving parts, a team in transition. This fascinating rivalry, a clash of cultures and philosophies, between England’s rock ‘n’ roll revelry and the timeless truths of Test cricket, the Indian way, is ready to rip itself a new chapter when the third Test gets underway at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Thursday.