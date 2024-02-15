MagazineBuy Print

IND vs ENG, 3rd Test Live: India, England to battle it out for series lead at Rajkot; Toss at 9 AM

IND vs ENG: Follow for all live updates from the third Test between India and England happening at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot, starting on Thursday. 

Updated : Feb 15, 2024 08:16 IST

Team Sportstar
RAJKOT : GUJARAT : 14/02/2024: England's Captain Ben Stokes with other players during a net practice ahead of the 3rd Cricket Test Match between India and England at SCA Stadium in Rajkot,Gujarat on Wednesday February 14, 2024. Photo : VIJAY SONEJI / The Hindu.
RAJKOT : GUJARAT : 14/02/2024: England's Captain Ben Stokes with other players during a net practice ahead of the 3rd Cricket Test Match between India and England at SCA Stadium in Rajkot,Gujarat on Wednesday February 14, 2024. Photo : VIJAY SONEJI / The Hindu. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI
RAJKOT : GUJARAT : 14/02/2024: England's Captain Ben Stokes with other players during a net practice ahead of the 3rd Cricket Test Match between India and England at SCA Stadium in Rajkot,Gujarat on Wednesday February 14, 2024. Photo : VIJAY SONEJI / The Hindu. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI

Welcome to Sportstar’s Live Blog of the third Test between India and England happening at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot, starting on Thursday. 

  • February 15, 2024 08:01
    Preview

    If England is deemed the epitome of new-age Test cricket under Ben Stokes, who will play his 100th Test here, India is a concoction of new and moving parts, a team in transition. This fascinating rivalry, a clash of cultures and philosophies, between England’s rock ‘n’ roll revelry and the timeless truths of Test cricket, the Indian way, is ready to rip itself a new chapter when the third Test gets underway at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Thursday.

