IND vs ENG, 2nd Test Day 4: Shubman Gill not taking field due to finger injury

The Punjab-born batter has sustained a index finger injury which will keep him away from the field on day 4.

Published : Feb 05, 2024 09:48 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s batter Shubman Gill celebrates his century during the third day of the second Test match between India and England.
India’s batter Shubman Gill celebrates his century during the third day of the second Test match between India and England. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

India’s batter Shubman Gill celebrates his century during the third day of the second Test match between India and England. | Photo Credit: PTI

Shubman Gill, who score a brilliant hundred in the second innings of the second test against England on Sunday is not fielding today.

The word is that the Punjab-born batter has sustained a index finger injury which will keep him away from the field on day 4.

The 24-year-old is one of India’s premier slip catchers and grabbed four catches in England’s first innings.

In Gill’s absence Sarfaraz Khan has been deployed in the field by the team management.

India needs nine wicket to win the second Test and level the five match series one all, while England needs over 300 runs to win.

