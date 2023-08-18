MagazineBuy Print

IND vs IRE Dream11 Prediction, 1st T20I: India vs Ireland Playing 11 updates, fantasy picks, squads live streaming info 

IND vs IRE, 1st T20I: Here are the fantasy predictions, predicted playing XI and live streaming information ahead of the first T20I between India and Ireland on Friday.

Published : Aug 18, 2023 09:00 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Indian cricket team coach Rahul Dravid with Yuzvendra Chahal and Jaspreet Bumrah at a practice session, ahead of a T20I cricket match at the PCA Stadium, Mohali.
FILE PHOTO: Indian cricket team coach Rahul Dravid with Yuzvendra Chahal and Jaspreet Bumrah at a practice session, ahead of a T20I cricket match at the PCA Stadium, Mohali. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV/ The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Indian cricket team coach Rahul Dravid with Yuzvendra Chahal and Jaspreet Bumrah at a practice session, ahead of a T20I cricket match at the PCA Stadium, Mohali. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV/ The Hindu

India will take on Ireland in the first T20I of the three-match series on Sunday at the Malahide Cricket Club ground in Dublin.

Here are the fantasy predictions, predicted playing XI and live streaming information ahead of the T20 International.

IRE VS IND 1st T20I PREDICTED XI
INDIA
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson (wk), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah (C), Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna
IRELAND
Paul Stirling (C), Andrew Balbirnie, Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Benjamin White, Joshua Little, Mark Adair, Craig Young

ALSO READ | Bumrah: Never saw injury layoff as dark phase, was always preparing for World Cup

IRE vs IND 1st T20I DREAM11 Team
WICKETKEEPERS
Lorcan Tucker, Sanju Samson
BATTERS
Tilak Varma, Paul Stirling, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Harry Tector
ALL ROUNDERS
Curtis Campher, Washington Sundar
BOWLERS
Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah
Team composition: IND 7:4 IRE Credits left: 10.5
SQUADS
INDIA
Jasprit Bumrah (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanju Samson, Jitesh Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan
IRELAND
Paul Stirling (Captain), Andrew Balbirnie, Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Fionn Hand, Lorcan Tucker (WK), Mark Adair, Joshua Little, Barry McCarthy, Theo van Woerkom, Benjamin White, Craig Young

When and where to watch India vs Ireland 1st T20I live in India?

The first T20I between India and Ireland will be streamed LIVE on Jio Cinema at 7:30 PM IST.

Sports-18 1 and Sports-18 1 HD will provide the LIVE telecast of the match.

