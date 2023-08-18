IND vs IRE Dream11 Prediction, 1st T20I: India vs Ireland Playing 11 updates, fantasy picks, squads live streaming info 

India will take on Ireland in the first T20I of the three-match series on Sunday at the Malahide Cricket Club ground in Dublin.

Here are the fantasy predictions, predicted playing XI and live streaming information ahead of the T20 International.

IRE VS IND 1st T20I PREDICTED XI INDIA Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson (wk), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah (C), Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna IRELAND Paul Stirling (C), Andrew Balbirnie, Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Benjamin White, Joshua Little, Mark Adair, Craig Young

IRE vs IND 1st T20I DREAM11 Team WICKETKEEPERS Lorcan Tucker, Sanju Samson BATTERS Tilak Varma, Paul Stirling, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Harry Tector ALL ROUNDERS Curtis Campher, Washington Sundar BOWLERS Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah Team composition: IND 7:4 IRE Credits left: 10.5

SQUADS INDIA Jasprit Bumrah (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanju Samson, Jitesh Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan IRELAND Paul Stirling (Captain), Andrew Balbirnie, Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Fionn Hand, Lorcan Tucker (WK), Mark Adair, Joshua Little, Barry McCarthy, Theo van Woerkom, Benjamin White, Craig Young

When and where to watch India vs Ireland 1st T20I live in India?

The first T20I between India and Ireland will be streamed LIVE on Jio Cinema at 7:30 PM IST.

Sports-18 1 and Sports-18 1 HD will provide the LIVE telecast of the match.