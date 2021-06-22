India vs New Zealand LIVE WTC Final Day 5 score: India eyes early wickets in 3:00PM IST first session start; rain unlikely at Ageas Bowl

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of Day 5 of the World Test Championship Final between India and New Zealand. This is Lalith Kalidas bringing you all the updates as action unfurls in Southampton.



12:55pm IST: No heartbreaking forecasts for the day. Big day ahead!

Chances of rain - Southampton - According to UK Met department

Time (UK) 10:00am 12:00pm 03:00pm 05:00pm Chances of rain 10% 10% 10% 10%



12:50pm IST: Positive signs! The covers are off and we're all set for a prompt start.

The covers are off and the weather forecast is looking good in Southampton for today.



Just the news we were looking forward to seeing today!



PC : @fwildecricket #PlayBold #TeamIndia #WTC21 #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/vnErOBqonP — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) June 22, 2021

Day 5 Preview

After a woeful day four washout on Monday, here we are in anticipation of a see-saw tussle on day five. With 196 overs of play possible with rain hopefully off the radar for two days, the possibility of an undisputed champion is simmering at the Hampshire Bowl.

After seeming to be down and out for the whole of Day 3, India lifted itself up, moments ahead of close of play with the wicket of Devon Conway who put up a strong start for the Kiwis. Kohli's men would have had some serious discussions of a fiery start to Day 4, however, a soaking wet morning put their plans to the backseat. They have another shot at it today.

With Williamson and Taylor expected to take time to settle back in, the Indian bowlers have a massive opportunity to unsettle New Zealand's first innings with a couple of early breakthroughs.

The weather is likely to remain conducive for play for the rest of the game and Williamson's men will be confident to take the leap if they surpass India's first innings tally of 217.

"It's advantage New Zealand, but it's a pitch you can get rolled on."@Nassercricket and @cmacca10 preview day five of the #WTC21 Final. pic.twitter.com/UuqKhv62Ab — ICC (@ICC) June 22, 2021

The game is very much alive, folks and the winner of the first session is about to have a major hand in the result moving forward.

WHAT THEY SAID

Shubman Gill: "He (Jamieson) was bowling well during the first spell but didn't get many wickets. But he got his reward today. Our bowlers were also pretty good today. Unfortunately, the luck didn't favour us a couple of rough chances which didn't go our way, but hopefully, our bowlers could find some luck tomorrow." Kyle Jamieson: "Yeah, maybe there's some sort of pattern (of dismissing Virat Kohli). I don't necessarily know if we talk about it a huge amount. I think the one that I was able to get with him today certainly seamed back a little bit and those are pretty hard to control as a bowler and pretty hard to manage as a batter no matter who you are, so I don't think it's necessarily just for him."



Squads:

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah

New Zealand Playing XI: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling(w), Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Neil Wagner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult