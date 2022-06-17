Cricket Cricket India vs South Africa 4th T20I Dream11 fantasy prediction: IND vs SA predicted XI IND vs SA 4th T20I: Here are the Dream11 fantasy prediction, predicted playing XI and the squads as India takes on South Africa at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Friday. Team Sportstar RAJKOT 17 June, 2022 14:32 IST Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad in action during the third T20I between India and South Africa at Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. - SPORTZPICS Team Sportstar RAJKOT 17 June, 2022 14:32 IST India will lock horns with South Africa in the fourth T20I at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Friday and hope to level the five-match series. IND VS SA DREAM11 FANTASY TEAMWicket-keepers: Heinrich Klaasen, Quinton de KockBatters: David Miller, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (c), Shreyas Iyer All-rounders: Dwaine Pretorius, Hardik Pandya (vc) Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar Team Composition: IND 6:5 SA Credits Left: 1.0 IND VS SA PREDICTED XI India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c) (wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal. South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Heinrich Klaasen, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi. IND VS SA SQUADSIndia: Rishabh Pant (c) (wk), Hardik Pandya (vc), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran MalikSouth Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen, Wayne Parnell, Dwayne Pretorius, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Tristan Stubbs, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi.WHERE AND WHEN TO WATCH IND VS SA 4TH T20I LIVE? The fourth T20I between India and South Africa will be telecast LIVE on Star Sports HD 1, Star Sports 1, Star Sports HD 3, Star Sports 3 and streamed live on Disney+Hotstar from 7PM IST. Read more stories on Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :