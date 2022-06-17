India vs South Africa 4th T20I Dream11 fantasy prediction: IND vs SA predicted XI

India will lock horns with South Africa in the fourth T20I at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Friday and hope to level the five-match series.

IND VS SA DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM

Wicket-keepers: Heinrich Klaasen, Quinton de Kock

Batters: David Miller, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (c), Shreyas Iyer

All-rounders: Dwaine Pretorius, Hardik Pandya (vc)

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Team Composition: IND 6:5 SA Credits Left: 1.0

IND VS SA PREDICTED XI

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c) (wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Heinrich Klaasen, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi.

IND VS SA SQUADS

India: Rishabh Pant (c) (wk), Hardik Pandya (vc), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen, Wayne Parnell, Dwayne Pretorius, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Tristan Stubbs, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi.

WHERE AND WHEN TO WATCH IND VS SA 4TH T20I LIVE?