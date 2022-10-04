IND vs SA 3rd T20I Dream11 Fantasy Prediction: India vs South Africa Predicted XI, Form Guide, Squads

India and South Africa will square off in the third and final T20I at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Tuesday. While India has already clinched the series 2-0, South Africa will hope to salvage some pride ahead of the ODI series.

INDIA - TEAM COMPOSITION

With the match being a dead rubber, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli have been rested and Shreyas Iyer and Shahbaz Ahmed are expected to fill in for the duo. Yuzvendra Chahal, who hasn’t played a game in this series, could hope to get some much-neeeded match practice ahead of the T20 World Cup, with Ravichandran Ashwin making way for him. Mohammed Siraj, drafted in the squad for the injured Jasprit Bumrah, could get a game in place of Harshal Patel.

INDIA PREDICTED XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahmed, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh.

FORM GUIDE: W W W W L

SOUTH AFRICA - TEAM COMPOSITION

The Proteas will hope for an improved outing with the bat and runs from captain Temba Bavuma - who fell for two ducks in the first two matches. Rilee Rossouw, who also hasn’t opened his account in both games in the series, may not be given as long a rope as his skipper and could make way for Reeza Hendricks, who has been in stellar form. Dwaine Pretorius is a handy all-rounder and South Africa could opt for flexibility by letting Wayne Parnell make way for him.

SOUTH AFRICA PREDICTED XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Tristan Stubbs, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi/Tabraiz Shamsi.

FORM GUIDE: L L W W W

THE SQUADS India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Umesh Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammad Siraj. South Africa: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs.