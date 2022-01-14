India vs South Africa Live Score, 3rd Test Day 4: India eyes early wickets in bid for historic win

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of Day 4 of the third Test between India and South Africa at Newlands in Cape Town.

DAY 3 SUMMARY

Controlling Rishabh Pant is akin to reining in a wild horse. He can streak to the finish line but also so easily race off the track.

At the Newlands, in Cape Town, on Thursday, Pant was able to balance his aggression with the need to stay at the wicket after the Proteas dented India early on day three.

The left-hander’s unbeaten 100 on Thursday was a classic. The pacemen were swatted away with the sort of arrogance that only comes to the gifted.

And after India, dismissed for 198, set South Africa a target of 212, the host lost Aiden Markram, edging an away-going delivery from Mohammed Shami.

And skipper Dean Elgar, who worked the ball around craftily, departed in the closing moments, caught brilliantly down the leg-side by ‘keeper Pant off Jasprit Bumrah for 30. - FULL REPORT

India (Playing 11): KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav South Africa (Playing 11): Dean Elgar(c), Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Kyle Verreynne(w), Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Duanne Olivier, Lungi Ngidi

