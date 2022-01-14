Cricket India vs South Africa Live Score, 3rd Test Day 4: India eyes early wickets in bid for historic win India vs South Africa 2021-22, Live Score, 3rd Test: Get the live cricket score, updates, commentary and highlights between IND vs SA from Newlands at Cape Town. SCORES× Team Sportstar CAPE TOWN Last Updated: 14 January, 2022 12:55 IST India's Jasprit Bumrah appeals successfully for the wicket of South Africa skipper Dean Elgar during the third day of the third Test at Newlands in Cape Town on Thursday. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar CAPE TOWN Last Updated: 14 January, 2022 12:55 IST Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of Day 4 of the third Test between India and South Africa at Newlands in Cape Town.DAY 3 SUMMARYControlling Rishabh Pant is akin to reining in a wild horse. He can streak to the finish line but also so easily race off the track.At the Newlands, in Cape Town, on Thursday, Pant was able to balance his aggression with the need to stay at the wicket after the Proteas dented India early on day three.The left-hander’s unbeaten 100 on Thursday was a classic. The pacemen were swatted away with the sort of arrogance that only comes to the gifted.ALSO READ: SA vs IND, 3rd Test: Kohli, Ashwin, Rahul slam broadcaster SuperSportAnd after India, dismissed for 198, set South Africa a target of 212, the host lost Aiden Markram, edging an away-going delivery from Mohammed Shami.And skipper Dean Elgar, who worked the ball around craftily, departed in the closing moments, caught brilliantly down the leg-side by ‘keeper Pant off Jasprit Bumrah for 30. - FULL REPORTIndia (Playing 11): KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh YadavSouth Africa (Playing 11): Dean Elgar(c), Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Kyle Verreynne(w), Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Duanne Olivier, Lungi NgidiWHERE TO WATCH IND VS SA THIRD TEST LIVE?The third Test between India and South Africa will be shown LIVE on the Star Sports Network and streamed online on Hotstar from 2.00pm.