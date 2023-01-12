Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s Live coverage of India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Stay tuned as bring you all the latest updates.

January 12, 2023 12:42
Virat chases hat-trick of centuries

Virat Kohli with a century in today’s game will score 10 centuries against Sri Lanka - a record and also score a hat-trick of tons.

January 12, 2023 12:35
Teams arrive at Eden Gardens

Both teams are up and running at Eden Gardens and India will look to seal the deal at the iconic stadium and take an unassailable 2-0 series lead.

January 12, 2023 12:27
Stat Alert

The last time Rohit Sharma played against Sri Lanka at the Eden Gardens the India skipper has smashed a brilliant double hundred.

January 12, 2023 12:13
Dream 11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: K L Rahul

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (C), Dasun Shanaka, Shubman Gill, Pathum Nissanka

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Dhananjaya de Silva

Bowlers: Kasun Rajitha, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik

Team Composition: SL 4:7 IND Credits Left: 12.0

January 12, 2023 12:09
Wednesdays with WV E22: Murali Vijay on leaving home early, terrible 30s and why he’s done with BCCI
January 12, 2023 12:08
Sri Lanka Predicted XI

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Kasun Rajitha, Dunith Wellalage, Dilshan Madushanka, Chamika Karunaratne

January 12, 2023 12:08
India Predicted XI

Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik/Arshdeep Singh

January 12, 2023 12:06
Touchdown Kolkata
January 12, 2023 12:01
Sri Lanka squad

Dasun Shanaka (c), Kusal Mendis (vc, wk), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashen Bandara, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Kasun Rajitha, Nuwanidu Fernando, Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan and Lahiru Kumara.

January 12, 2023 12:01
India Squad

Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh

January 12, 2023 11:53
India eyes series win at Eden Gardens

Shubman Gill’s guile was yet again on display. Rohit Sharma sizzled in his maiden hit of the year. And Virat Kohli lent the knockout punch.

As if that wasn’t an ideal start to the preparation for the ODI World Cup, Mohammed Siraj’s exploits with the new ball and Umran Malik’s magical spell in the middle meant India had Sri Lanka on the mat for most of the opening ODI on Tuesday.

As the touring entourage moves from the north-eastern region to the holy grail of cricket in the eastern metro, Rohit and co. will be keen to extend head coach Rahul Dravid’s birthday celebrations by sealing another series at the Eden Gardens.