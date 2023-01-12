Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s Live coverage of India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Stay tuned as bring you all the latest updates.
Virat Kohli with a century in today’s game will score 10 centuries against Sri Lanka - a record and also score a hat-trick of tons.
Both teams are up and running at Eden Gardens and India will look to seal the deal at the iconic stadium and take an unassailable 2-0 series lead.
The last time Rohit Sharma played against Sri Lanka at the Eden Gardens the India skipper has smashed a brilliant double hundred.
Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Kasun Rajitha, Dunith Wellalage, Dilshan Madushanka, Chamika Karunaratne
Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik/Arshdeep Singh
Dasun Shanaka (c), Kusal Mendis (vc, wk), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashen Bandara, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Kasun Rajitha, Nuwanidu Fernando, Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan and Lahiru Kumara.
Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh
Shubman Gill’s guile was yet again on display. Rohit Sharma sizzled in his maiden hit of the year. And Virat Kohli lent the knockout punch.
As if that wasn’t an ideal start to the preparation for the ODI World Cup, Mohammed Siraj’s exploits with the new ball and Umran Malik’s magical spell in the middle meant India had Sri Lanka on the mat for most of the opening ODI on Tuesday.
As the touring entourage moves from the north-eastern region to the holy grail of cricket in the eastern metro, Rohit and co. will be keen to extend head coach Rahul Dravid’s birthday celebrations by sealing another series at the Eden Gardens.