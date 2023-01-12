India eyes series win at Eden Gardens

Shubman Gill’s guile was yet again on display. Rohit Sharma sizzled in his maiden hit of the year. And Virat Kohli lent the knockout punch.

As if that wasn’t an ideal start to the preparation for the ODI World Cup, Mohammed Siraj’s exploits with the new ball and Umran Malik’s magical spell in the middle meant India had Sri Lanka on the mat for most of the opening ODI on Tuesday.

As the touring entourage moves from the north-eastern region to the holy grail of cricket in the eastern metro, Rohit and co. will be keen to extend head coach Rahul Dravid’s birthday celebrations by sealing another series at the Eden Gardens.