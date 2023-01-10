IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction, 1st ODI: India vs Sri Lanka predicted playing XI, top fantasy picks, squads

Team India and Sri Lanka will face off in the first ODI of the three-match series on Tuesday at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

IND VS SL PREDICTED XI FOR THE FIRST ODI

India will be led by full-time skipper and opener Rohit Sharma, who will be joined by Virat Kohli in the first XI, replacing the likes of Ishan Kishan and Rahul Tripathi. KL Rahul will also be called up and may play in the middle/lower middle order. Mohammed Shami and Siraj might make the lineup for the opening ODI against Sri Lanka at the Baraspara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

India Predicted XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik/Arshdeep Singh.

The Sri Lankan team is unlikely to change much, as the batting lineup will mostly be the same as that of the previous T20I in Rajkot on Saturday. Its best bowler (in terms of wickets taken) in the T20I series, Dilshan Madushanka, may have to wait a little longer for his ODI debut, with Jeffrey Vandersay taking his place, and Lahiru Kumar might play for Chamika Karunaratne.

Sri Lanka Predicted XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Kasun Rajitha, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Jeffrey Vandersay

IND VS SL DREAM11 PREDICTION

DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM PREDICTION Wicketkeeper: Kusal Mendis Batters: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Dasun Shanaka, All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Wanindu Hasaranga (vc), Axar Patel Bowlers: Kasun Rajitha, Maheesh Theekshana, Mohammed Shami Team Composition: SL 5:6 IND Credits Left: 9.0