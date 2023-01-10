Cricket

IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction, 1st ODI: India vs Sri Lanka predicted playing XI, top fantasy picks, squads

IND vs SL, 1st ODI: Here are the top fantasy picks, Dream11 prediction and probable playing XIs ahead of the first ODI between India and Sri Lanka in Guwahati on Tuesday.

Team Sportstar
10 January, 2023 08:24 IST
10 January, 2023 08:24 IST
Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma speaks during a press conference ahead of the 1st ODI at ACA Cricket Stadium, in Guwahati.

Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma speaks during a press conference ahead of the 1st ODI at ACA Cricket Stadium, in Guwahati. | Photo Credit: PTI

IND vs SL, 1st ODI: Here are the top fantasy picks, Dream11 prediction and probable playing XIs ahead of the first ODI between India and Sri Lanka in Guwahati on Tuesday.

Team India and Sri Lanka will face off in the first ODI of the three-match series on Tuesday at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

Also Read
Ranji Trophy LIVE Score, Round 5 Day 1: Shaw slams fifty for Mumbai, Ruturaj builds start for Maharashtra v TN; latest updates

IND VS SL PREDICTED XI FOR THE FIRST ODI

India will be led by full-time skipper and opener Rohit Sharma, who will be joined by Virat Kohli in the first XI, replacing the likes of Ishan Kishan and Rahul Tripathi. KL Rahul will also be called up and may play in the middle/lower middle order. Mohammed Shami and Siraj might make the lineup for the opening ODI against Sri Lanka at the Baraspara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

India Predicted XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik/Arshdeep Singh.

The Sri Lankan team is unlikely to change much, as the batting lineup will mostly be the same as that of the previous T20I in Rajkot on Saturday. Its best bowler (in terms of wickets taken) in the T20I series, Dilshan Madushanka, may have to wait a little longer for his ODI debut, with Jeffrey Vandersay taking his place, and Lahiru Kumar might play for Chamika Karunaratne.

Sri Lanka Predicted XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Kasun Rajitha, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Jeffrey Vandersay

Also Read
Rohit Sharma: I have not decided to give up on T20 format, will see after IPL 2023

IND VS SL DREAM11 PREDICTION

DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM PREDICTION
Wicketkeeper: Kusal Mendis
Batters: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Dasun Shanaka,
All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Wanindu Hasaranga (vc), Axar Patel
Bowlers: Kasun Rajitha, Maheesh Theekshana, Mohammed Shami
Team Composition: SL 5:6 IND Credits Left: 9.0
THE SQUADS (FOR ODI)
India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah*.
Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (Captain), Kusal Mendis(vice-captain &), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashen Bandara, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Kasun Rajitha, Nuwanidu Fernando, Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru Kumara.

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

WATCH: LSG, PBKS On Trying To Get Same Players For Franchises Across Leagues

WATCH: Brain Lara - “Impact Player rule allows us to look at specialists”

WATCH: Akash Ambani - “Cameron Green fits right age profile for Mumbai Indians”

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us