IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction: India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I predicted playing XI, top fantasy picks

India and Sri Lanka will face off in the first Twenty20 International of a three-match series on Tuesday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

IND VS SL PREDICTED XI

The Men in Blue will be without its full-time skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul and will be led by Hardik Pandya. In the absence of regular openers Rohit and Rahul, Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad will be presented with an opportunity to prove themselves at the top of the order.

India Predicted XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel/Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik.

This will be Sri Lanka’s first T20I assignment since the T20 World Cup defeat to England and the Asian champion is unlikely to shuffle its line-up too much.

Sri Lanka Predicted XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Dilshan Madushanka.

IND VS SL DREAM11 PREDICTION

DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM PREDICTION Wicketkeeper: Ishan Kishan, Kusal Mendis Batters: Suryakumar Yadav(c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Pathum Nissanka All-rounders: Hardik Pandya , Wanindu Hasaranga (vc) Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, Maheesh Theekshana, Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal Team Composition: SL 5:6 IND Credits Left: 8.5

FORM GUIDE

India

India, under Pandya, clinched a 1-0 series win against New Zealand in its last T20I assignment and the new-look squad will hope to keep the momentum going. The series will present India the opportunity to explore its options and strike on a new philosophy in the format under a new leader.

Last five T20Is: T W L W W

Sri Lanka

Following its Asia Cup win, Sri Lanka was served a rude shock by Namibia in its T20 World Cup opener. After scraping through to the Super 12, it lost to Australia, New Zealand and England and crashed out of the tournament. However, the Lankans have a bunch of match-winners, especially in the shortest format, and can spring a surprise on any team.

Last five T20Is: L W L L W