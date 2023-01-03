IND vs SL T20 Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I today?

India and Sri Lanka will lock horns in the first T20I of a three-match series at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Which TV channel will telecast IND vs SL 1st T20I live?

The first T20I between India and Sri Lanka will be aired LIVE on the Star Sports Network.

Where can I watch the live stream of IND vs SL 1st T20I?

The first T20I between India and Sri Lanka will be streamed LIVE on Disney+Hotstar.

At what time will IND vs SL 1st T20I start?

The first T20I between India and Sri Lanka will begin at 7:00 PM IST.

When will the toss for IND vs SL 1st T20I take place?

The coin toss for the first T20I between India and Sri Lanka will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

When is IND vs SL 1st T20I?

The first T20I between India and Sri Lanka is on Tuesday, January 3.

Where will IND vs SL 1st T20I take place?

The first T20I between India and Sri Lanka will be held at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.