Cricket

IND vs SL T20 Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I today?

IND vs SL: Here are the live telecast and streaming details for the first T20I between India and Sri Lanka, which will be held in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Team Sportstar
03 January, 2023 14:00 IST
03 January, 2023 14:00 IST
India fans enjoy the atmosphere during Asia Cup match between India and Sri Lanka in Dubai.

India fans enjoy the atmosphere during Asia Cup match between India and Sri Lanka in Dubai. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

IND vs SL: Here are the live telecast and streaming details for the first T20I between India and Sri Lanka, which will be held in Mumbai on Tuesday.

India and Sri Lanka will lock horns in the first T20I of a three-match series at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Which TV channel will telecast IND vs SL 1st T20I live?

The first T20I between India and Sri Lanka will be aired LIVE on the Star Sports Network.

Where can I watch the live stream of IND vs SL 1st T20I?

The first T20I between India and Sri Lanka will be streamed LIVE on Disney+Hotstar.

At what time will IND vs SL 1st T20I start?

The first T20I between India and Sri Lanka will begin at 7:00 PM IST.

When will the toss for IND vs SL 1st T20I take place?

The coin toss for the first T20I between India and Sri Lanka will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

When is IND vs SL 1st T20I?

The first T20I between India and Sri Lanka is on Tuesday, January 3.

Where will IND vs SL 1st T20I take place?

The first T20I between India and Sri Lanka will be held at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

THE SQUADS
India: Hardik Pandya (c), Suryakumar Yadav (vc), Yuzvendra Chahal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Ishan Kishan (wk), Mukesh Kumar, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Sanju Samson, Arshdeep Singh, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tripathi.
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Lahiru Kumara, Avishka Fernando, Ashen Bandara, Pramod Madushan, Dunith Wellalage, Nuwan Thushara, Kasun Rajitha, Sadeera Samarawickrama.

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

WATCH: LSG, PBKS On Trying To Get Same Players For Franchises Across Leagues

WATCH: Brain Lara - “Impact Player rule allows us to look at specialists”

WATCH: Akash Ambani - “Cameron Green fits right age profile for Mumbai Indians”

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us