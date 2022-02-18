Cricket Cricket IND vs WI 2nd T20I: India wins 100th T20I, becomes second team after Pakistan to reach the milestone India completed 100 T20I wins with an eight-run victory against West Indies in the second T20I and became the second team, after Pakistan, to reach the milestone. Team Sportstar 18 February, 2022 23:11 IST Ravi Bishnoi celebrates the wicket of Brandon King during the second T20I between India and West Indies at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on Friday. - SPORTZPICS Team Sportstar 18 February, 2022 23:11 IST Records tumbled as India edged out West Indies by eight runs in the second T20I at Eden Gardens to seal the three-match series.READ: IND vs WI, 2nd T20I: Kohli, Pant star as India seals series, completes 100th T20 win ALSO READ: IND vs WI 2nd T20I: India wins record eighth consecutive T20I India completed 100 T20I wins with the victory and became the second country, after Pakistan, to reach the milestone. While Pakistan has 120 wins from 189 matches, India brought up its 100th win in its 155th T20I game. India also won its eighth consecutive T20I game, surpassing its previous best of seven back to back wins in the shortest format. Read more stories on Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :