Australia Women vs India Women, Women's 2nd T20I Live Score IND 71/6: Regular wickets leave India reeling, Australia in control

IND 72/6 (15 overs): Hannah Darlington comes into the attack. Healy is up to the stumps. Three runs come off the over. Five overs are left, how much can India manage?



IND 71/6 (14 overs): Carey is back. The momentum of this game has turned in Australia's favour completely. Six runs come off this over with Sharma and Vatrakar rotating the strike to keep the scoreboard ticking.



IND 65/6 (13 overs): Gardner returns. Four runs off this over. Goes relatively quietly but has an lbw appeal threatening to end Deepti Sharma's time in the middle. Replays show the ball going well above middle stump. Umpire shuts down the appeals anyway so no harm. Also no DRS, so why debate at all!



IND 61/6 (12 overs): Nicola Carey into the attack now. India needs to go at 8 runs an over to be able to manage 130. Carey's been disciplined so far and her efforts will be rewarded with a wicket. Richa Ghosh's stumps are wrecked! She tries to swing and misses with the ball going straight between middle and leg stump. Bowled clean! Beautiful to watch. WICKET Richa Ghosh b Carey 2 (10b 0x4 0x6)



IND 60/5 (11 overs): Wareham returns. Deepti Sharma knows the job and knows it well. She's paddled this and swept it fine for four runs. Lovely shot this, Wareham's legbreak notwithstanding. Seven runs come off this over in total for India.

STAT: Last 15 balls, 12 runs and 2 wickets. Australia well and truly in control

IND 53/5 (10 overs): Gardner returns and gets some swing right at the start. Can she get a wicket today? Well she doesn't but Australia gets another Indian batter out. A huge mix up follows after Richa Ghosh negotiates Gardner on the leg side. Yastika wants to run for two. Ghosh doesn't seem to be on the same page. Healy screams for the ball and gets Yastika out. There was no second run there. Clearly there was no communication either. Deepti Sharma comes in now. WICKET Yastika Bhatia run out (Wareham/†Healy) 8 (11b 1x4 0x6)

India fans, look away. Here is the video of that Kaur dismissal

High-class leg-spin from Georgia Wareham!



India captain Harmanpreet Kaur was looking in excellent touch but she's caught well short by Alyssa Healy @CommBank | #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/BlRmkMFBny — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) October 9, 2021



IND 50/4 (9 overs): Georgia Wareham comes into the attack. Yastika is not to be left out in the boundary party. She drives Wareham square in the second ball to get going. Harman and Yastika are happy to rotate the strike for the next few deliveries. The Indian skipper then tries to send a tossed up delivery from Wareham to the stands and comes down the pitch but can't quite connect. The ball goes to Healy behind the stumps who makes no mistake and knocks off the bails to send Harman back to the hut. India in trouble here. WICKET Harmanpreet Kaur st †Healy b Wareham 28 (20b 5x4 0x6)

IND 43/3 (8 overs): Perry returns for her second over. She's neat with her line and length but Harman is a class player. She stands still and sends a wristy shot, playing it late, to fine leg for four runs. Perry concedes a wide and then gets a short ball punished by Harman cuts her square for another boundary. Harman is not done. She sends Perry to the boundary again to finish the over, this time to square leg. 15 overs from the over - the most expensive of the match so far.



Mott: Lot of big moments, with the milestones and the debutants. It feels like we're clapping nonstop at the warm-ups. Hahaha.

IND 28/3 (7 overs): Ash Gardner into the attack now. Run out chance here, but India gets off safely. Yastika sweeps square and sets off but Kaur has to dive desperately to make it back on time. No harm done for now. India with its heart in its mouth. Three runs come off this Gardner over.



Mott: We learnt a lot of lessons the other night. It wasn't out tidiest powerplay. Three quality wickets in the powerplay is a big bonus for us. Getting a few wickets early will nullify the Indian gameplan.



IND 25/3 (6 overs): Molineux is not to be left behind. She has a wicket to her name and it is the dangerous Jemimah Rodrigues. Great start for Australia. Jemimah tries to clear the field but gets too much height. Hannah Darlington is happy to pocket that to send Jemi back to the pavilion. India in familiar waters now. Yastika Bhatia joins Harmanpreet. WICKET Jemimah Rodrigues c Darlington b Molineux 7 (13b 0x4 0x6)



IND 24/2 (5 overs): Vlaemnick gets her third over in the powerplay. DROPPED. OH MY. Tay would have had her third wicket if that Ash Gardner dive had worked but she can't hold on. Lifeline for Harman who is happy to convey her gratitude with back to back boundaries - one flicked over square leg and the second elegantly flicked square again. 10 runs and a dropped catch from the over. Will this cost Australia?

IND 14/2 (4 overs): Perry comes into the attack now. Her first over in the powerplay in the T20 leg of the series. Why does Perry not have a slip? Thick edge off Jemimah's bat. OH THICK EDGE. Jemimah is asking Lanning why a slip's not there too. Goes wide and down the ground to the rope, but Nicola Carey stops it in time. Lanning gets the message and now has a slip placed there. Perry is tidy. Just the two runs from this over.

What a difference between the first T20I and this one. That's the impact a good start has. India now in a spot of trouble with both openers back in the hut but the batters out there now are legends in their own right. Harman and Jemimah's T20 credentials are for everyone to see and the side will rely on them now to steady the innings.



IND 12/2 (3 overs): Vlaemnick returns. That wicket should have done wonders for her confidence and YES IT HAS! She has her second wicket of the day - Shafali Verma also goes early, going aerial and finding Hannah Darlington at mid-on. WICKET Shafali Verma c Darlington b Vlaeminck 3 (7b 0x4 0x6)

IND 9/1 (2 overs): Sophie Molineux into the attack now. The spinners have been good for the Aussies all through the series. Four runs come off the over - Verma and Rodrigues are happy to negotiate in singles. What a difference



Oh what this means is we won't see Ash Gardner supremacy vs Mandhana then. Gardner has taken Mandhana's wicket seven times!



IND 5/1 (1 over): Vlaemnick strikes around the 115kmph mark. It's been an erratic start from the speedster. She is coming out of a very long layoff - from COVID lockdown and an injury. She's going to take some time to get into a rhythm here. But she is not going to complain as she's got Smriti Mandhana! 9 balls in the over and Mandhana goes in the last ball! Vlaemnick sends in a full length ball and Mandhana holes out to Nicola Carey at midwicket. WICKET: Smriti Mandhana c Carey b Vlaeminck 1 (5b 0x4 0x6)



And we begin. Tayla Vlaemnick will get things going for Australia. Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana take guard for India.

TOSS: Australia has won the toss and will bowl first, both XIs unchanged. A funny moment here for both captains and India, cannot for the life of the game, win a toss in this series.



TEAMS:

India Playing XI: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh, Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh

Australia Playing XI: Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Nicola Carey, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Hannah Darlington, Tayla Vlaeminck



Weather update: Sunny in the Gold Coast today. Let's hope rain stays away and we get a full game today.

BIG STAT: Ellyse Perry is all set to overtake Alex Blackwell as Australia's most capped female player





The legend grows...



With tonight's #AUSvIND T20, Ellyse Perry will break the record for the most matches played across all formats for @AusWomenCricket pic.twitter.com/7qDiACN2o3 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) October 9, 2021

First T20I recap:

Jemimah Rodrigues smashed a stylish 49 off 36 balls before heavens opened up to force the abandonment of the first Women's T20 International between India and Australia on Thursday.

India scored at a quick clip to reach 131 for 4 in 15.2 overs and was looking good for a total of around 165 plus when heavy rains put paid to the hopes of a complete game.

However, for the Indian team, their positive approach towards batting was a welcome change with Smriti Mandhana (17 off 10 balls) and Shafali Verma (18 off 14 balls) providing a rollicking start.





It was a rare occasion when Australia conceded over 50 runs in the Powerplay overs as Indian batters never lost the tempo although save Jemimah, none of the other top-order players could convert their starts.

Jemimah's innings had seven boundaries, and she was at the crease with the stocky Richa Ghosh (17 off 13 balls) at the time of disruption.

Australia never got to bat as rain washed out the game with both teams awarded a point each. India needs to win both games remaining to win the series, while Australia needs to register a win in this game to take an unassailable lead.

Quick look at the points table again

Team P W NR/D Pts Australia 5 2 2 7 India 5 1 2 5



HEAD TO HEAD-

Out of the 21 T20Is played between Australia Women and India Women, Australia holds a upper hand and is leading 14-6. The last T20I between the two nations before this series was in the finals of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup that resulted in India losing by 85 runs.

Do you remember the last time these two teams clashed in a T20? Well, 86,174 people definitely do! Here's a recap of that T20 World Cup final.

Last time we played a T20 against @BCCIWomen pic.twitter.com/4mNxXwdpB5 — Australian Women's Cricket Team (@AusWomenCricket) October 7, 2021



Match preview: Aggressive India looks to keep the momentum going



Bolstered by Jemimah Rodrigues' return to form, India will look to come out all guns blazing in the second women's T20 International against Australia on Saturday after rain played spoilsport in the opening game here.

Criticised for her consistent failures and after losing her place in the 50-over set-up, Jemimah made a sensational comeback with an unbeaten 49 off 36 balls in the first T20I.

The 21-year-old continued her impressive showing from 'The Hundred' to anchor the Indian innings and her return has added more firepower to the batting line-up which includes the elegant Smriti Mandhana and the young and dashing Shafali Verma at the top-order.

Mandhana and Shafali have been in good form during this tour, having played pivotal roles in the drawn Test and also gave India a rollicking start in the first T20 on Thursday.

Harmanpreet Kaur also joined the team in the first game after missing the ODI leg and the day/night Test owing to a thumb injury. Her presence makes India a formidable batting unit, which can tear into any opposition.

India didn't have a good start to the tour as it took some time to adapt to the conditions, losing the first two ODIs but since then, it has dominated the proceedings.

After bringing an end to the Aussies' three-year world-record streak of 26 wins with a two-wicket victory in the final ODI, India produced a dominating show in the four-day pink ball Test, which was drawn following rain interruptions on the first two days.

On Thursday, India looked set to post a good total on the board as it scored at a quick pace and was 131 for 4 in 15.2 overs before the game was washed out and Harmanpreet and Co. will look to win the next two T20s to end the tour on a high.

The back-to-back games will also be about fine-tuning its skills and regaining touch ahead of next year's ODI World Cup, especially for Harmanpreet, who missed out on game time due to multiple injury setbacks.

It will also be a big opportunity for the young duo of Yastika Bhatia and Richa Ghosh to shine in the middle order.

In the bowling department, veteran seamer Shikha Pandey will carry the onus of getting early wickets, while the likes of Renuka Singh, Meghna Singh and Pooja Vastrakar, and spinners Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Deepti Sharma will also look to do their job.

Australia, on the other hand, boasts of a number of quality all-rounders in the shorter formats and the host will depend on them to tame the Indians.

Captain Meg Lanning has plenty of options and she will hope the young stars will deliver in the next two matches.

All-rounder Tahlia McGrath, who was impressive in the pink ball Test, conceded 14 runs on debut in the only over she bowled on Thursday and she will be itching to prove a point. Young Hannah Darlington too will look to grab the opportunities.

The host also has plenty of experience in Ellyse Perry, Alyssa Healy, Meg Lanning, Ashleigh Gardner and Beth Mooney to trouble the Indians.

Match starts at 1.40pm IST.

SQUADS: India : Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Yastika Bhatia, Shikha Pandey, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Richa Ghosh (wk), Harleen Deol, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh.

: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Yastika Bhatia, Shikha Pandey, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Richa Ghosh (wk), Harleen Deol, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh. Australia: Meg Lanning (c), Darcie Brown, Maitlan Brown, Stella Campbell, Nicola Carey, Hannah Darlington, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Redmayne, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham.



